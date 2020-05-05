Hello traders,

EURNZD made a big, overlapping drop from 1.993 high, suggesting that trend is changing to bearish, for a minimum three-wave move. We see a completed Elliott wave leading digonal in wave A)/1) at 1.765 level, from where price started rallying on lower degree time frames. Ideally an A-B-C correction of wave B)/2) is underway, and can face first potential resistance and reversal zone at 1.85 level (Fib. ratio of 38.2), however because price unfolded an Elliott wave leading diagonal in the first leg, then resistance for the unfolding correction can still be reached at 1.914 level (Fib. ratio of 61.8). In any case, further weakness, for a third wave of a decline from the highs at 1.993 level is still expected, once current correction fully develops.

