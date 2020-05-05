B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Our Trade Alerts program gained 3.9% in March and is up 13.9% in 2020. Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2825, up 3.50 Fundamentals: The NQ roared back yesterday gaining more than 3% from its Sunday night low. Tech led the way with names from Microsoft and Netflix to Salesforce and NVIDIA clocking in stellar sessions. U.S benchmarks have queued off this momentum and are broadly up 1.25% ahead of the open. Price action seemed to find solace yesterday in news that California will begin loosening lockdown restrictions. Crude Oil has responded on the hopes of increased demand, helping to lift risk-assets. However, little concerned with a fresh chapter in the U.S-China trade war, a riff between Germany and the ECB on their asset purchase program and mounting estimates of the Covid-19 death toll. We look to ISM Non-Manufacturing at 9:00 am CT. The final Markit Services PMI read for April is due ahead at 8:45 am CT. A lineup of Fed speakers includes Chicago Fed President Evans speaks at 9:00 am CT. Atlanta Fed President Bostic and St. Louis Fed President Bullard speak at 1:00 pm CT. Disney reports earnings after the bell.

Technicals: The NQ has outpaced the S&P and now faces major three-star resistance at

Crude Oil (July) Yesterdays close: Settled at 22.78, down 0.49 Fundamentals: The Crude Oil time curve has flattened sharply since price action bottomed out last week. The easing of lockdown restrictions has fueled this wave of buying and the flatter curve alludes to reinvigorated near-term demand. Whether the demand is there or not, the tape is a hard one to fight. Furthermore, OPEC has worked to restrict production and we noted here yesterday that U.S Oil rigs have 47% from their early March peak. Driving the tape from yesterday was data from Genscape signaling inventories at the critical Cushing hub only increased by 1.8 mb last week. Inventory data is back in the picture with API after the bell and expectations for more tame increases is seen as supportive for now; +8.125 mb of Crude. Still, trades must continue to trade this complex cautiously as renewed fears of no storage space could quickly disintegrate front-month contracts.

Technicals: We have been and remain Neutral in Bias. July Crude Oil has now traded out above our two waves of major three-star resistance levels and this paves a path of least resistance to major three-star resistance at

Gold (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1713.3, up 12.4 Fundamentals: Gold is under pressure as a safe-haven. Treasuries have gotten hammered on news that the U.S Treasury will borrow a record $3 trillion this quarter; more supply. Also, the Dollar has strengthened over the last two trading sessions and stocks are higher. Unfortunately, strength in Crude Oil has not stifled deflationary fears and especially so after a sharper drop in Eurozone PPI this morning than anticipated. Golds struggles can be amplified through Silver which has become a serious burden amid the complex. ISM Non-Manufacturing is due at 9:00 am CT and maybe this can reinvigorate near-term demand.

Technicals: The good news is that Gold has held its inverse head and shoulders breakout and has battled waves of weakness into this support very well. Bill Baruch discussed this in yesterdays Whats Moving. The bad news is the continuation of lower peaks upon rallies. Price action needs to regain and close above

