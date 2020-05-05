rounded corner
USDJPY : Calling the April 2020 Move Lower
Tuesday, May 05, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

May 3, 2020 By EWF Aidan (Edit)

USDJPY Technical Analysis

On April 8/2020 I posted on social media (Stocktwits/Twitter) @AidanFX USDJPY Break below 108.60 can push the pair lower towards 108 area

USDJPY 1 Hour Chart April 9.2020 :The chart below was also posted on social media (StockTwits/Twitter) @AidanFX April 9/2020 showing that a bearish reciprocal AB=CD pattern (dark blue) has formed and the pair could make a move lower. I posted price broke below the SELL break level (green) and informed traders to watch for selling opportunities and to watch for a move lower towards the target levels. Indicators also needed to break below the trend lines (black) for more confirmation of downside momentum.

USDJPY, trading, elliottwave, technical analysis, forex, market patterns, AidanFX

USDJPY 1 Hour Chart April 14.2020 :The pair continues lower hitting target 3 (+150 pips) and indicators broke below the trend lines (black) confirming downside momentum.

USDJPY, trading, elliottwave, technical analysis, forex, market patterns, AidanFX

USDJPY 1 Hour Chart April 24.2020 :On April 24/2020 I posted the 2nd SELL setup (blue) calling for another extension lower. Price was respecting the moving average (purple) and a visible rectangle breakout pattern (dark blue) was forming. I informed traders to add sells on the break below the pattern breakout level.

USDJPY, trading, elliottwave, technical analysis, forex, market patterns, AidanFX

USDJPY 1 Hour Chart April 28.2020 :The pair breaks lower and hits the 1st entry (green) target 4 for +200 pips and hits the 2nd entry (blue) target 1 for +70 pips. New stop loss (pink) for both entries was set at the top of the dark blue rectangle pattern.

USDJPY, trading, elliottwave, technical analysis, forex, market patterns, AidanFX

USDJPY 1 Hour Chart May 1.2020 :At the end of April and the start of May the pair still has potential to make another round lower. The pair has retested a new support/resistance zone (light blue box) and was followed with a reaction lower. As long as price does not hit the protected stop loss (pink) we can expect another round lower and hit the target 5 (green) and target 2 (blue).If you followed me on Twitter/Stocktwits you too could have caught the USDJPY breakout move lower.

USDJPY, trading, elliottwave, technical analysis, forex, market patterns, AidanFX

Of course, like any strategy/technique, there will be times when the strategy/technique fails so proper money/risk management should always be used on every trade. Hope you enjoyed this article and follow me on Twitter for updates and questions> @AidanFX or chat me on Skype > EWF Aidan Chan

*** Always use proper risk/money management according to your account size ***

