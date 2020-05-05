rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Planting Progress Better Than Expected
Tuesday, May 05, 2020

by Allendale Inc of Allendale, Inc

Bookmark and Share
Good Morning from Allendale, Inc. with the early morning commentary for May 5, 2020.

Grain Markets slid lower during yesterdays trading session and are lower again overnight. Traders will continue to focus on demand and U.S.-China trade tensions.

USDA Weekly Crop Progress Report showed corn planting at 51% complete (48% expected, 27% last week, 21% last year, 39% average). Soybean planting at 23% complete (21% expected, 8% last week, 5% last year, 11% average). Hard red Spring wheat planting at 29% complete (30% expected, 14% last week, 19% last year, 43% average). Winter wheat conditions at 55% GTE (53% expected, 54% last week, 64% last year). Cotton planting at 18% complete (13% last week, 16% last year, 17% average).

USDA weekly grain export inspections showed corn exports at 1,217,000 tonnes (850,000 to 1,100,000 expected), soybean exports at 318,000 tonnes (400,000 to 600,000 expected) and wheat exports at 536,000 tonnes (400,000 to 650,000 expected).

Trump administration is "turbocharging" an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China as it weighs new tariffs to punish them for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to officials familiar with U.S. planning. The U.S. is pushing to create an alliance of "trusted partners" dubbed the "Economic Prosperity Network," one official said. It would include companies and civil society groups operating under the same set of standards on everything from digital business, energy and infrastructure to research, trade, education and commerce, he said. (Reuters)

Brazilian soybean exports in April reached 16.3 million tonnes (an all-time monthly record) an increase from 9.4 million tonnes in same month last year, according to government data. The previous record was 12.35 million tonnes, set in May 2018.

Private exporters reported to the USDA export sales of 115,800 metric tons of corn for delivery to unknown destinations during this marketing year. Conversely, Trade is expecting another poor ethanol report tomorrow.

Costco said it has limited the number of beef, pork and poultry products customers can buy, as grocery stores prepare for massive shortages of meat supplies following supply disruptions. Costco said it would temporarily limit fresh beef, pork and poultry purchases to a total of 3 items per Costco member. Costco is also requiring all shoppers to wear masks or face coverings to reduce the chances of transmission of the virus.

The coronavirus crisis will continue to idle U.S. meat plants and slow production, Tyson Foods Inc. said, signaling more disruptions to the U.S. food supply. Tyson is working with government officials to resume operations at a massive beef plant it closed in Dakota City, Nebraska, Chief Executive, Noel White said.

U.S.s capacity to slaughter hogs has dropped by about 50% from before the pandemic, Tyson President Dean Banks said. The company consolidated its product offerings to help keep supplies flowing to consumers, he added.

Dressed beef values were higher with choice up 32.60 and select up 19.53. The Feeder cattle index is 118.91. Pork cut-out values were up 1.20.


Recent articles from this author


About the author

Allendale Inc. was established in 1984 in a country grain elevator located in Crystal Lake, Illinois. The first-hand experience with agricultural and financial markets has worked with Allendale’s combined foresight, ingenuity and expertise to make it the successful firm that it is today. Allendale’s goal is to provide its customers the expertise and service they need to grow their agricultural businesses. Allendale’s staff is called on to provide their commentary for TV, radio and newswires on a daily basis.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy