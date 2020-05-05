Hello traders,

S&P500 started dropping from 2973 high, giving us an idea that a five-wave rally from March lows is completed, and that a three-wave A-B-C, corrective move is underway. At the moment we are tracking wave B of a higher degree correction, with resistance at 2870/2905 zone, from where wave C can show up. The full A-B-C correction can later look for support at 2672 first possible support, or deeper at 2436 level.

S&P500, 4h