Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary June Lean Hogs continued to rocket higher, gap opening higher and trading past resistance at 66.55 to a new high for the up-move. The high was 66.95 and it pulled back to settle at 65.50. This closed the gap from the March 30th high at 63.25 and the March 29 low at 64.25. It settled above the gap and above longer-term resistance on the continuous chart at the 100 DMA at 63.275 and the 200 DMA at 65.36. Hogs had expanded limits on Monday. An expanded limit move would have taken price to 68.20. However, the rally stalled below resistance at yet another gap from the March 26th low at 68.75 and the March 27th high at 67.55. Support is at the gap created by Mondays low at 63.075 and Fridays high at 62.70. Slaughter levels remain low but are improving. Smithfield Foods Inc. is reopened its hog-processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Monday that had been closed since April 12. It will be at reduced capacity but it is a move in the right direction. Hopefully, the testing procedures and safety precautions keep the workers healthy and safe. Fridays slaughter was revised down to 273,000 from 280,000. Mondays slaughter is estimated at 292,000. The Pork Cutout Index continues to surge and is at 93.89 as of 5/01/2020. The Lean Hog Index is also rising and it jumped to 54.70 as of 4/29/2020. The June Live Cattle contract rallied early in the trading session, breaching the upper part of the 89.25 -80.275 trading range and making a new high at 89.89.725. It didnt last however, falling back and settling in the lower end of its trading range at 88.075. The pullback keeps cattle ranging, even though it is nice we saw the top of the range pierced. I want it to settle above that previous high (89.25). I feel that would energize cattle and accelerate any move higher. Feeders continue to consolidate. Estimated slaughter on Monday was estimated at 75,000. Boxed Beef Cutouts continued its record climb, as choice cutouts soared 32.60 to 410.05 and select rose 19.53 to 376.66. The choice/ select spread jumped to 33.39 and the load count was 121. The Feeder Cattle Index decreased and is at 118.91 as of 5/01/2020.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.