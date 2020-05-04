rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Wheat - Just My Opinion
Monday, May 04, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Bookmark and Share

Weekly Wheat Export Inspections 535.6 K T. vs. 400-650 K T. expected

The USDA reports the US winter wheat crop is now rated 55% GE (+1%) vs. 64% year ago. Expectations were to see 53% GE

The USDA reports that 29% of the intended spring wheat has been planted vs. 43% 5-year average. Expectations were to see 30% planted

Chgo wheat once again challenges suspected interim support levels and those levels continue to hold. The initial softer price action was in response to better growing conditions in the EU and forecasts for beneficial moisture for the US winter wheat areas as well as for the Russian wheat areas. The bigger question is whether or not these rains come too late to stop yield loss. Underscoring todays rally is the fact that Russia will not be accepting any new contracts for old crop as well as the idea of lower new crop global production due to reduced acres in the EU and in the US.

Advertised basis levels for standard protein wheat run unchanged to what appears to be a shade better (Burns Harbor). Im not seeing any changes with the export basis. Spreads involving long July had a bullish bias due to the spec buying on the day. Sept forward spreads ran steady to easier. KC spreads showed a fractional bearish bias despite the spec buying.

Granted Chgo continues to KC neither market acts like it is ready to sustain lower prices vs. wheat we have seen in recent days. I have to think the development of the new crop will go far in determining whether or not we have room for lower prices. Next Monday the USDA will give us its first look at new crop production. Right now Im looking at an unchanged old crop carryout and a lower new crop carryout. World numbers could be a major factor given the idea of lower EU acres and whether or not yield has been impacted not only there but in the Black Sea area.

Daily Support & Resistance 5/01

July Chgo Wheat $5.10 - $5.31

July KC Wheat $4.80 - $4.96

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

Contributing author since 11/7/2017 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy