Last week I wrote about the stock indices being significantly overbought and that they were due for a pullback. This pullback happened on Thursday and Friday as the stock indices retreated from their recent highs. More than fifteen years of history shows that using a scientific approach to trade these pullbacks is a good way to make money. We thus entered a position on Friday in the Nasdaq 100 Micro futures or MNQ. This position is in the money today as the Nasdaq 100 bounced back from Friday's lows. For more information about how to trade pullbacks in the Micro E-Mini futures with as little as $2,500 please visit Quantopolis.com.