We have more earnings this week and kickoff the day with ISM New York Index (APR) at 8:45 A.M., Factory Orders MoM (MAR) and Factory Orders ex Transportation (MAR) at 9:00 A.M., Export Inspections at 10:00 A.M., 3-Month and 6-Month Bill Auction at 10:30 A.M., 105-Day Bill Auction at 12:00 P.M. and Crop Progress at 3:00 P.M. On the Corn front Tim Hemmerich with AG INFO, is seeing improving U.S. corn exports sales. “We are running 20% behind last year’s pace. But at the first of the year we were running 43% behind last year”, he continued, “We have a good shot at meeting or exceeding USDA projections for corn exports. And we need all the demand we can get with the ethanol situation.” We have had some surprising news we never would have even thought of before this shutdown, starches made from corn and wheat, are used as an adhesive in making corrugated cardboard a needed necessity at the moment with all the deliveries. Demand for ethanol use has plummeted along with gasoline use as the pandemic wreaks havoc on the global economy. We are seeing more welcome surprises with ethanol being used for hand sanitizer which most likely will continue after this crisis is history, another silver-lining surprise in biodiesel demand being strong in North America as big-rig trucks race to haul goods to warehouses as airplanes continue to ground planes. We just cannot have a disruption in the food chain from farm to grocery store or from hand to mouth as we continue to mobilize. There are some other trade issues to think about while this coronavirus has caused American farmers to euthanize livestock and dump tons of milk and produce, Congress still allows the importation of livestock from foreign countries around the globe. SAVE OUR FARMS are petitioning Democrat Collin Peterson, Chair of the House Committee on Agriculture to end the importation of foreign livestock at once. We should see change-ups in trade agreements as we use are common sense while navigating through the rough waters of this pandemic. Bryan Doherty with Successful Farming, expects a new price paradigm for corn shifting downward at roughly 75 cents. With the new parameters of $350 to $275 versus the old model of $4.25 to $3.50. Although 301 held last week, we had a very weak close on Friday and we have more of the same coming into Monday’s session with a continuation. In the overnight electronic session the July Corn is currently trading at 314 ¾ which is 3 ¾ cents lower. The trading range has been 317 ¾ to 312 ¼. On the Ethanol front producers are still trying to find a way to keep operating attempting to avoid a complete shutdown because if and when they need to get restarted they will incur RE-start-up cost with maintenance, etc. In the overnight electronic session the June Ethanol is currently trading at 0.955 which is 0.040 lower. The trading range has been 0.955 to 0.050, the market is current ly showing 1 bid @ 0.957 and 1 offer @ 0.986 with two contracts traded and Open Interest at 179 contracts. Have a Great Trading Day!

About the author Mr. Daniel Flynn is a trader and analyst with a strong background in the fundamental and technical analysis of Grain and Energy markets. He started his career in the summer of 1981 as a runner on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange floor, shortly after graduating from Leo High School in Chicago. He learned the futures and options business from the ground up and has proved his commitment and ability to the industry ever since. Dan's daily newsletter, The Corn & Ethanol Report, gives a unique insight and perspective into these market sectors, covering various global issues that are the driving force and backbone of the commodity markets. Dan is regularly interviewed by global media outlets on his insights and forecasts. Dan provides his customers with not only a thorough understanding of the markets and the issues surrounding them, but also how to approach daily risk management in the markets they trade. Contact Daniel Flynn: (800) 769-7021 or at dflynn@pricegroup.com