The recent set of economic data releases have showed us more coronavirus damage to global economies. Last week weve seen worse than expected CB Consumer Sentiment, Advance GDP, Chicago PMI numbers. But Fridays ISM Manufacturing PMI number was an exception, as it slightly surpassed forecasts. The markets went risk-off in the middle of last week. Will we get a meaningful downward correction? This week the markets will await Fridays U.S. monthly jobs data release.
The week behind
Last weeks Wednesdays FOMC Interest Rate and Monetary Policy update release wasnt much of a game-changer for the markets. And the other economic data releases have basically confirmed the coronavirus negative impact on global economies again. Tuesdays CB Consumer Confidence, Wednesdays Advance GDP, Thursdays Chicago PMI were all worse than expected. However, Fridays ISM Manufacturing PMI has been slightly better than expected.
The week ahead
What about the coming week? The markets attention will certainly focus on Fridays U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls and the Unemployment Rate release. On Tuesday we will get the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, on Wednesday the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change and on Thursday the Unemployment Claims will be released. Forex traders will be waiting for Tuesdays and Thursdays monetary policy updates in Australia, Fridays monthly jobs data from Canada and Thursdays Bank of Englands Monetary Policy Report release. Lets take a look at key highlights:
- On Friday we will get the important monthly jobs data release: Nonfarm Payrolls along with the Unemployment Rate.
- The other important U.S. economic data releases this week include ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, ADP Non-Farm Employment Change and the Unemployment Claims.
- We will also get some important economic news releases from Australia, Canada and the U.K. this week.
- Oil traders will also await Tuesday's and Wednesday's inventories data release.
You will find this weeks the key news releases below (EST time zone). For your convenience, we broken them down per market to which they are particularly important, so that you know what to pay extra attention to, if you have or plan to have positions in one of them. Moreover, we put the particularly important news in bold. This kind of news is what is more likely to trigger volatile movements. The news that are not in bold usually dont result in bigger intraday moves, so unless one is engaging in a particularly active form of day trading, it might be best to focus on the news that we put in bold. Of course, you are free to use the below indications as you see fit. As far as we are concerned, we are usually not engaging in any day trading during days with bold events on a given market. However, in case of more medium-term trades, we usually choose to be aware of the increased intraday volatility, but not change the currently opened position.
Our Market News Report consists of two different time-related perspectives. The investors perspective is only suitable for the long-term investments. The single economic data releases rarely cause major outlook changes. Hence, we will only see a handful of bold markings every week. On the other hand, the traders perspective is for traders and day-traders, because the assets prices are likely to react on a single piece of economic data. So, there will be a lot more bold markings on potentially market-moving news every week.
Investors Perspective
Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks
Tuesday, May 5
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Wednesday, May 6
- 8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
Thursday, May 7
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims
Friday, May 8
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Employment Change, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Tuesday, May 5
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
- 4:30 p.m. U.S. - API Weekly Crude Oil Stock
Wednesday, May 6
- 8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
Thursday, May 7
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims
- 10:30 a.m. U.S. - Crude Oil Inventories
Friday, May 8
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Employment Change, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Tuesday, May 5
- 4:30 a.m. U.K. - Final Services PMI
Wednesday, May 6
- 4:30 a.m. U.K. - Construction PMI
Thursday, May 7
- 2:00 a.m. U.K. - BOE Monetary Policy Report, MPC Official Bank Rate Votes, Monetary Policy Summary, Official Bank Rate
Friday, May 8
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Employment Change, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Tuesday, May 5
- 8:30 a.m. Canada - Trade Balance
- 10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Wednesday, May 6
- 8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change
Thursday, May 7
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims
- 10:00 a.m. Canada - Ivey PMI
Friday, May 8
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Employment Change, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings m/m
- 8:30 a.m. Canada - Employment Change, Unemployment Rate
Tuesday, May 5
- 12:30 a.m. Australia - Cash Rate, RBA Rate Statement
Wednesday, May 6
- 9:30 p.m. Australia - Trade Balance
Thursday, May 7
- 9:30 p.m. Australia - RBA Monetary Policy Statement
Friday, May 8
- 8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Employment Change, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Summing up, the financial markets will likely continue to react to news about globally spreading coronavirus in the near future. However, if youre an investor and not a trader, you should pay extra attention to Fridays U.S. monthly jobs report release. In addition, series of other economic releases may show further virus impact on the U.S. economy this week.
Thank you.
Paul Rejczak
Stock Trading Strategist
Sunshine Profits - Effective Investments through Diligence and Care
* * * * *
Disclaimer
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Paul Rejczak and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Paul Rejczak and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Rejczak is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Paul Rejczaks reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Paul Rejczak, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.