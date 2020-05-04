The recent set of economic data releases have showed us more coronavirus damage to global economies. Last week weve seen worse than expected CB Consumer Sentiment, Advance GDP, Chicago PMI numbers. But Fridays ISM Manufacturing PMI number was an exception, as it slightly surpassed forecasts. The markets went risk-off in the middle of last week. Will we get a meaningful downward correction? This week the markets will await Fridays U.S. monthly jobs data release.

The week behind

Last weeks Wednesdays FOMC Interest Rate and Monetary Policy update release wasnt much of a game-changer for the markets. And the other economic data releases have basically confirmed the coronavirus negative impact on global economies again. Tuesdays CB Consumer Confidence, Wednesdays Advance GDP, Thursdays Chicago PMI were all worse than expected. However, Fridays ISM Manufacturing PMI has been slightly better than expected.

The week ahead

What about the coming week? The markets attention will certainly focus on Fridays U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls and the Unemployment Rate release. On Tuesday we will get the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, on Wednesday the ADP Non-Farm Employment Change and on Thursday the Unemployment Claims will be released. Forex traders will be waiting for Tuesdays and Thursdays monetary policy updates in Australia, Fridays monthly jobs data from Canada and Thursdays Bank of Englands Monetary Policy Report release. Lets take a look at key highlights:

You will find this weeks the key news releases below (EST time zone). For your convenience, we broken them down per market to which they are particularly important, so that you know what to pay extra attention to, if you have or plan to have positions in one of them. Moreover, we put the particularly important news in bold. This kind of news is what is more likely to trigger volatile movements. The news that are not in bold usually dont result in bigger intraday moves, so unless one is engaging in a particularly active form of day trading, it might be best to focus on the news that we put in bold. Of course, you are free to use the below indications as you see fit. As far as we are concerned, we are usually not engaging in any day trading during days with bold events on a given market. However, in case of more medium-term trades, we usually choose to be aware of the increased intraday volatility, but not change the currently opened position.

Our Market News Report consists of two different time-related perspectives. The investors perspective is only suitable for the long-term investments. The single economic data releases rarely cause major outlook changes. Hence, we will only see a handful of bold markings every week. On the other hand, the traders perspective is for traders and day-traders, because the assets prices are likely to react on a single piece of economic data. So, there will be a lot more bold markings on potentially market-moving news every week.

Investors Perspective





Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks

Tuesday, May 5

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

Wednesday, May 6

8:15 a.m. U.S. - ADP Non-Farm Employment Change

Thursday, May 7

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims

Friday, May 8

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Non-Farm Employment Change, Unemployment Rate, Average Hourly Earnings m/m

