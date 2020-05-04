rounded corner
Corn Prices Start The Week Off On Sour Note
Monday, May 04, 2020

by Mike Seery

Source:Getty Images

Corn Futures---Corn futures in the July contract is starting the week off on a sour note lower for the 2nd consecutive session down another $0.04 at 3.14 a bushel looking to break the contract low in my opinion which was hit on April 21st at 3.09 in this week's trade.

President Trump is hinting that he might throw some tariffs on China due to the virus situation as that is sending most commodity markets lower today including the U.S stock market as there a still a lot of uncertainty out there. The large money managed funds are short around 161,000 contracts as they still believe lower prices are ahead and I agree with them as I still believe the $3 level will be broken possibly this week.

Traders are awaiting this afternoons crop progress report as estimates are around 45% completed as we experienced excellent weather conditions over the weekend in the Midwestern part of the United States. If you take a look at the daily chart the downtrend line remains remarkably intact as prices are still trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the downside as I see no reason to be bullish and if you are short stay short.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

