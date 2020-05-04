B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Our Trade Alerts program gained 3.9% in March and is up 13.9% in 2020. Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (June) Last weeks close: Settled at 2821.75, down 80.75 on Friday and down 7.75 on the week Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks lost significant ground Friday and opened lower last night. We discussed here how earnings from Apple and Amazon Thursday evening coupled with the onset of a new chapter in the U.S-China trade war weighed heavily on the market. Over the weekend, Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett were the latest to signal caution amid mounting uncertainties, rising debt, lost revenue and slowing demand for the foreseeable future. The famed investor raised about $10 billion in cash, only by the end of Q1. Dont fight the Fed is certainly a narrative after they nearly doubled their balance from $3.75 trillion to $6.65 trillion (77% to be exact) in half a year. The S&P gained as much as one third its value from the March lows, but that exuberance is seemingly exhausted after investors and traders alike used the Feds added liquidity as a backbone to front-run the easing of lockdowns. However, as Buffett and many others before him last week pointed out, they do not see the demand returning; the caution is real. If it does not resonate coming from some of the smartest minds in finance, then maybe it will amid new obstacles arising between the U.S and China.

President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo are on the offensive. Each has accused China of greatly mishandling the Coronavirus outbreak while furthering the idea it originated in a Wuhan laboratory. President Trump has threatened to throw out the lauded Phase 1 trade deal if China cannot stick to its purchase commitments. We expect these narratives to stay in the forefront and develop as the week unfolds. On the economic calendar, final Eurozone Manufacturing PMI for April was more or less in line with record low expectations. Eurozone Investor Confidence plunged worse than expected at -41.8 versus -33.5. From the U.S, ISM NY Business Conditions for April are due at 8:45 am CT and Factory Order for March follow at 10:00 am CT. Tomorrow, we look to ISM Services data. Technicals: We continue to carry a cautiously Bearish Bias, but certainly do not suggest for traders to chase action. Picking your spots is of utmost importance. On Friday, the S&P could not chew through major three-star support at 2811.75-2829.25. Last nights open gapped below here. With an overnight session high of 2814.50, the electronic gap was covered, however, this brings a significant intraday gap at the 2821.75 settlement. We will break this range apart. Our momentum indicator comes in at 2811.75 this morning and aligns perfectly with the defended support at 2811.75; this is our Pivot and the bears are in the drivers seat below here across all time frames. Major three-star resistance comes in at 2821.75-2829.25 and although the bears are still in the drivers seat, price action up on this gap cover would be above our momentum indicator which cannot go ignored. Similarly, our momentum indicator aligns with previous lows in the NQ at 8672-8688 and the bears are in the drivers seat across all time frames below here. However, there is strong gap resistance overhead at 8718-8719.75. To the downside, support in the NQ was tested at 8551 and held. The S&P also faces strong support at 2777 but a continued tape below Fridays settlement leaves the door wide open for 2732 and then our downside target of 2636.50-2662.75.

Bias: Neutral/Bearish Resistance: 2821.75-2829.25***, 2845-2852***, 2868**, 2878-2879.75**, 2887**, 2902.50-2909.50*** Pivot: 2811.75 Support: 2771-2777**, 2732***, 2636.50-2662.75**** NQ (June) Resistance: 8718-8719.75***, 8755-8781**, 8850-8880***, 8920**, 8988.50-9005.75*** Pivot: 8672-8688 Support: 8648.50-8654.50*, 8551**, 8431.75***, 8327.25-8342**** Crude Oil (July) Last weeks close: Settled at 22.29, up 0.44 on Friday and up 1.07 on the week Fundamentals: Crude has seen continued waves of relief on the hopes of demand returning to the market as governments have relaxed lockdown restrictions. A precipitous drop in active Oil Rigs has also been supportive. On Friday, Baker Hughes Rig Count reported a drop of 53 to 325 active rigs. This is a 47% drop from the early March peak ahead of Saudi Arabias announcement. Still, these waves of positivity are handcuffed as economic uncertainties mount and furthermore due to developing headwinds between the U.S and China. We remain cautious the sector, on the lookout for one more washout before a long-term buying opportunity. Technicals: Our momentum indicator comes in at 21.60 and is working to buoy the tape. Still, waves of weakness come as price action has stalled against major three-star resistance at 23.22-23.40. We must see a close below first key support at 20.86, one that held well through the overnight, in order to neutralize what has become a bullish recovery and one that we do not think lasts.

Bias: Neutral Resistance: 22.29**, 23.22-23.40***, 24.12*** Pivot: 21.60 Support: 20.86**, 19.12-19.65**, 17.12-17.29***, 9.75-10.57*** Gold (June) Last weeks close: Settled at 1700.9, up 6.7 on Friday and down 34.7 on the week Fundamentals: Gold recovered well on Friday and the tailwind continued overnight to a high of 1726. Front and center is the question: was Friday the watershed moment where Gold can diverge from the S&P? Is Gold now looked at as the safe-haven or still wagged by the tail of risk-assets due to deflationary headwinds and tighter cash situations? Gold is up about 1% this morning and never traded below 1700 amid ping ponging volatility. The Treasury complex has given back all overnight gains and the Dollar is stronger; both will work to keep this recovery in Gold under wraps. Factory Orders for March plunged by 10.3%, slightly worse than the -9.7% expected. We remain unequivocally bullish Gold over the long-term, and after Fridays groundwork believe we are now an accumulation phase before the next rally. Technicals: Golds high on the session comes in at the .382 from the April 23rd high to Fridays overnight, where a strong wave of selling ensued. However, Gold has battled to hold ground at what is now major three-star support at Fridays settlement. Our momentum indicator comes in at 1706 and continued price action above here is supportive for higher prices. Still, we must see a close above 1725.1 to invite fresh buying.

Bias: Bullish /Neutral Resistance: 1725.1***, 1732**, 1737-1740*** Pivot 1706

Support: 1700.9***, 1687.5*, 1676**, 1660.5-1666.2***

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results