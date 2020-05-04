Wyckoff Market Analysis



Good morning, everyone! Weekly E-mini S&P shows an upthrust of the 2900 area on steady volume, with supply in the overall background, and a lack of demand rally on the retest.

The market is maybe forming an overall trading range for a bit to consolidate the action over the past few months.

Support lies at 2770-2711, then 2484 areas.

Resistance is shown at 2995 and then 3137 areas.

We can see the down supply line, and the reverse trend line objective as an oversold area.

S&P was lower on friday with slightly lighter volume and smaller length, as buyers stayed away. This can allow a retest to the 2711 area. If you want to learn about how you can continue to master your trading skills, let us know!

We are now offering 2 FREE weeks of our Wyckoff Newsletter and one hour FREE 1on1 webinar.

Feel free to contact me at gfullett@ltg-trading.com

Please trade well and stay safe! Gary www.ltg-trading.com/disclaimer/

www.ltg-trading.com



Recent articles from this author Wyckoff Market Analysis

Wyckoff Market Analysis

Wyckoff Edge Quiz 3

Wyckoff Market Analysis

Wyckoff Market Analysis

About the author Gary started in the commodity Future business in 1981 as a Runner for Link Waldock. Gary observed as a runner the action on the trading floor of order flow size price action and the volume. This lead to discovering Richard D Wyckoff principles in which Gary self-taught himself. These Wyckoff principles lead to his sponsorship of a CME seat in the S&P in the 1980s by well-known traders in which Gary did the technical analysis for

Gary left the trading floor in the late 1980s to trade for various frms and individuals. Later he decided to form a brokerage firm with brokers to expand his knowledge. Gary became a commodity broker in 1995 and has his own own form since then which he has Wyckoff taught principles taught on the net since 1995 to many thousands of people.

Gary has performed seminars and webinars with Richard Wyckoff experts such as David Wei,s Hank Pruden, Roman Bogazov, Bruce Frazier and Todd Butterfield at Wyckoff stock market Institute renowned Wyckoff expert. Gary Currently is the owner of LTG Trading LLC.



Along with owning an Independent introducing brokerage firm Gary also is guest speakers at various sites on the Principles of Wyckoff. LTG also provides Free webinars that are recorded and posted on youtube as well at the site.

www.ltg-trading.com

Where he provides Free Webinars on Wyckoff Principles commodity brokerage mentoring newsletter and education based on 39 years in the business. Contributing author since 11/26/2018