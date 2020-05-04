May 4, 2020

CATTLE MOOOOOOVING ON UP?

So what do we know about the Cattle market?

June Cattle futures have been in a protracted long term downtrend. The in-house Model shows June Cattle turned bearish on January 24, 2020.

Covid-19 is the major villain for the collapsing the Cattle market as of a number of Cattle processors have closed causing a back up of fat cattle. It is interesting to note that while Cattle futures have fallen the processors that remain open are grossing a $1000 a head, if not more. Given the circumstances perhaps that is good news as it is reasonable to assume that the packers that shut down will get up and running as soon as they can.

The President signed an order requiring the processor to stay open. Sounds good except if the employees are staying away because they are sick, or afraid of getting sick the Presidential order has little effect on Cattle slaughter. The real purpose of the order, however, is to protect the processor from employee initiated law suits due to work place environment.

Thirty-one states are in the process of slowly re-opening with the other nineteen scheduled to join them starting June 1. This bit of information if correct plays right into The Model.

So what does The Model tell us?

The Models tells us that June Cattle are in a definite long term downtrend. It tells us that in order to turn bullish we need a close Friday (May 8), which is one week into the slow re-opening, at or above $101.20. Should we fail on May 8 we will need a close May 15, which will mark the second week of reopening, of at least $100.02 to turn the market bullish. Should we fail on May 15 then on Friday, May 22, which will mark the third week of reopening, we will need a close at or above $89.75.

If you have been a reader of my comments you know that The Model work is based strictly on weekly closes, and that is what gets interesting. The last eight Friday closes for June Cattle have all been in the eighty dollar range. The highest was $89.75 on March 13 and the lowest was on April 3, at $80.85. Experience has led me to the opinion that when a market builds such a base it has only two choices, rarely anything in between. One, it will turn the trend firmly bullish, or two it will collapse like a cheap tent on a windy day. It is my opinion that given the timing of states re-opening, and the present values for June Cattle the odds suggest that the Cattle market will turn bullish.

What to do?

In the near term June Cattle have to close and remain above $88.30, and then head higher to the trigger points listed above. Based on what we know fundamentally and what the Model tells us my bias is to begin trading from the long side. If June Cattle fail to turn bullish in the next two weeks and have remained in the $80.00 ranges I recommend one become a more aggressive buyer the week of May 17. As for early in this week I will be putting orders in (this is a skin in the game trade) at $85.70.

