EUR/USD (6E), futures market

Monday forecast, May 4

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.0957, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1007.

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.0957, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.0885.

Weekly forecast, May 4 - 8

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1.1027, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1.1180.

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.1027, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.0885 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 1.0739.

Monthly forecast, May 2020

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1.1235, which will be followed by reaching support level 1.0793 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 1.0605.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1.1235, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1.1502 - 1.1632.



