WTI Crude oil (CL), Futures market

Monday forecast, May 4

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 19.20, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 20.48.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 18.06, which will be followed by moving down to support level 16.90.

Weekly forecast, May 4 - 8

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 20.48, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 22.75 and 26.15.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 16.90, which will be followed by moving down to support level 11.00.

Monthly forecast, May 2020

Uptrend

Downtrend

DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor