Soybean (ZS) is looking wobbly to start the week, extending Friday's profittaking as part of what appears to be early efforts to halt a 4 month plus downtrend. Significantly, although ZS formed a lower April low than the March low, the April low was only slightly lower. Nevertheless, before bulls get excited, they'll want to see a daily candle close above the downtrend resistance (on the daily chart). Except for the weekly MACD which still slopes down, the weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish or consolidating recent gains. I am looking to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), and am targeting the red zone for Friday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Soybean (ZS) Weekly/Daily/4hr

Where there is crisis, there is opportunity, and with some leading US companies whose stocks are at/near 5 year plus lows, and with a number of these same or other stocks also attractive on their dividend yields, Tradable Patterns has expanded its market coverage to beaten down US equities and ETFs.Equities & ETFs, published Saturdays, offers technical analysis on monthly and weekly charts of 25 industry leaders and ETFs.

Join the world's largest asset manager and 2 of the world's 5 largest (and 4 of the 10 largest) hedge funds by AUM as daily readers of Tradable Patterns' technical analysis.Since becoming available on Bloomberg, Refinitiv and FACTSET, readers have included every single one of the global top 10 investment banks. If you represent an institutional investor or potential distribution partner, write toinfo@tradablepatterns.comto request Bloomberg, Refinitiv and Factset readership reports.

Also seen on Interactive Brokers, Amazon, Liquid (Quoine), EXMO, SuperCryptoNews, Alphien and Zerohedge,Tradable Patterns (https://tradablepatterns.com)publishes 3 newsletters:Today's Top 3 Trades,Equities & ETFsandCrypto Weekly Outlook. Today's Top 3 offers technical analysis (Mon-Fri) on a subset of three CME/ICE futures (commodities, equity indices), spot FX markets, which it considers worth monitoring for the day/week for trend reversal or continuation. Equities & ETFs is the most recently launched weekly newsletter providing technical analysis on monthly and weekly charts of 25 industry leaders and ETFs either at/near 5 plus year lows or which offer high dividend yields. Crypto Weekly Outlook covers crypto industry fundamentals and technicals/fundamentals Sundays on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple. For less experienced traders, tutorials and workshops are offered online and throughout Southeast Asia.

Today's Top 3 Trades, Equities & ETFs, Crypto Weekly Outlook and all other Tradable Patterns content do not constitute an advisory and do not make recommendations, but can supplement your own analysis. Please do your own due diligence ahead of any trades.