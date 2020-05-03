Source:Getty Images
Soybean Futures---Soybean futures in the July contract which is considered the old crop settled last Friday in Chicago at 8.39 a bushel while currently trading at 8.49 down about 10 cents for the trading week on optimism about purchases from China.
If you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I am bearish the grain market and I still think soybeans could head substantially lower and if you are short a futures contract I would continue to place the stop loss above the 10-day high standing at 8.57 which is just an eyelash away as an exit strategy as the downtrend line on the daily chart still remains intact.
For the bullish momentum to continue prices have to break the April 21st low of 8.18 as excellent growing conditions in the Midwestern part of the United States continue as planting will be in full swing coupled with the fact of weakening demand due to the Coronavirus situation as that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.
Soybean meal continues to melt away on a weekly basis due to the fact that livestock herds are decreasing because processing plants continue to close so stay short as I still think they're is significant room to run to the downside.
TREND:LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
