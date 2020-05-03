Cocoa Prices Break Out Of 6 Week Consolidation



Source:Getty Images Cocoa Futures---Cocoa futures in the July contract settled last Friday in New York at 2323 while currently trading at 2405 as prices have now hit a 6 week high breaking out of a tight consolidation pattern that we've experienced over the last 2 months. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 2410 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the contract low standing at 2200, however that stop could be raised next week to the 2294 area as the chart structure will start to improve tremendously therefor lowering the monetary risk. Cocoa prices are trading above their 20-day but still below their 100 day moving average as this is my only soft commodity recommendation, but I do believe that the commodity markets are starting to see some signs of life due to the fact that many states are starting to open up their economies which is positive towards demand. Volatility still remains average, however historically speaking this commodity can experience tremendous price swings and I think that situation is going to start to develop once again to the upside so stay long. TREND:HIGHER--MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: INCREASING

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.