Bitcoin (BTCUSD) surged higher this past week and appears to be readying to retest the psychologically key 10k whole figure level and 2020 high ahead of the May 12th halving. Significantly, although longer term momentum is shifting bullishly, bulls should not rule out healthy consolidation once BTCUSD hits 10k particularly after the forming of 7 straight green weekly candles. Bulls celebrating the break above a near 2.5 year downtrend resistance (on the weekly chart) should be reminded of the sharp March profittaking fakeout following the February break above this same downtrend resistance. The weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are rallying, bottomish or consolidating recent gains

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Weekly/Daily

