Wyckoff Market Analysis



All Wyckoans ought to be licking chops because we can decipher the footprints of the CO. We know the basic distribution scheme UTAD, LPSY, mark down. My argument is buying climax occurred in Oct. 2018 and Jan. 2020 is a UTAD (Upthrust after distribution). April 2020 established the LPSY and mark down should continue. The 60-min PnF chart establishes downside targets. We are not through testing the bearish conrmation bias that should occur around 2771. Then markdown. I have chatted up industry executives to people of color essential employees this week in Texas. Restaurants that were oering dine out only last month are opening with limited hours and capacity limited to 25%. While hours may be adjusted this month, capacity seems rm through end of May. Helps with cash ow issues. With 20% of market capitalization in four stocks Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Amazon being sold o after quarterly report, suggest even safe assets may be in jeopardy. PnF have no time value, so it could be a slow slip down. Investors have discounted value of earnings and companies are deferring guidance; couple those elements with Covid-19 best possible scenario suggest at least 18 months of uncertainty. If you want to learn about how you can continue to master your trading skills, let us know!

We are now offering 2 FREE weeks of our Wyckoff Newsletter and one hour FREE 1on1 webinar.

Feel free to contact me at gfullett@ltg-trading.com

Please trade well and stay safe! Gary www.ltg-trading.com/disclaimer/

www.ltg-trading.com



Recent articles from this author Wyckoff Market Analysis

Wyckoff Edge Quiz 3

Wyckoff Market Analysis

Wyckoff Market Analysis

Wyckoff Edge Quiz 2

About the author Gary started in the commodity Future business in 1981 as a Runner for Link Waldock. Gary observed as a runner the action on the trading floor of order flow size price action and the volume. This lead to discovering Richard D Wyckoff principles in which Gary self-taught himself. These Wyckoff principles lead to his sponsorship of a CME seat in the S&P in the 1980s by well-known traders in which Gary did the technical analysis for

Gary left the trading floor in the late 1980s to trade for various frms and individuals. Later he decided to form a brokerage firm with brokers to expand his knowledge. Gary became a commodity broker in 1995 and has his own own form since then which he has Wyckoff taught principles taught on the net since 1995 to many thousands of people.

Gary has performed seminars and webinars with Richard Wyckoff experts such as David Wei,s Hank Pruden, Roman Bogazov, Bruce Frazier and Todd Butterfield at Wyckoff stock market Institute renowned Wyckoff expert. Gary Currently is the owner of LTG Trading LLC.



Along with owning an Independent introducing brokerage firm Gary also is guest speakers at various sites on the Principles of Wyckoff. LTG also provides Free webinars that are recorded and posted on youtube as well at the site.

www.ltg-trading.com

Where he provides Free Webinars on Wyckoff Principles commodity brokerage mentoring newsletter and education based on 39 years in the business. Contributing author since 11/26/2018