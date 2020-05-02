Sidwell Strategies Week-in-Review CommodityBuzz: The 2020 beef conundrum



Its May market watchers! And the impacts of COVID-19 continue to spread throughout the US and global economy. Fed Chair Powell, at the conclusion of this weeks FOMC meeting, announced that the fed funds target rate would remain unchanged at 0.00-0.25% as the ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term. In fact, the Fed is committed to keeping rates at this level until (full) employment and inflation return. While parts of the country are attempting to re-open under reduced capacity restrictions and safety measures, we are not out of the woods yet. Summer temps are expected to reduce the spread of the pandemic, but we also note that the 1918 Spanish flu was deadlier in the fall than the initial spring outbreak. Knowing this however will hopefully result in greater preparation. My concern is that the real damage to the economy is yet to come as consumer spending remains subdued from escalating job uncertainty. Unemployment claims over the past 6 weeks have reached more than 30 million increasing by 3.84 million this last week. First quarter GDP data announced this week showed a nearly 5 percent contraction in the US, the worst since the financial crisis. As of now, nearly half of Americans have canceled summer travel plans with 46 percent losing money due to non-refund policies. This will likely boost local businesses as consumers stay put, but many remain skittish of crowds. We re-opened the brewery on Friday and had several patrons keen to get out and about. However, we still had curbside orders and home delivery requests, which we believe will continue to be part of the new normal as not everyone is ready to socialize. I believe this pretty much sums of retail generally. Despite a disappointing earnings season on Wall Street, the Dow managed to finish April having its best performance since 2002 while the S&P 500 recovered the most since 1987. The start of the new month though saw lackluster support and we would advise caution as lower oil prices continue to pose a risk especially to highly leveraged companies. Chesapeake Energy this week announced plans to file for bankruptcy and there will likely be more to follow. No doubt some of this was already in the cards, but what we havent been ready for are threats to our food supply. The first rush on grocers for meat took place in mid-March as the pandemic was spreading and stay-in-shelter orders were being announced. While this caused a temporary shortage, packing plants were running at full capacity as margins reached record levels for the few companies that control this part of the supply chain. That shortage is about to return, but this time, many of the US packing plants are either shut down or running at reduced capacity due to COVID-19 outbreaks among the plant workforce. To put this into perspective, daily cattle slaughter in the US was 120,000 head on May 1st of last year. This past week, only 80,000 head were processed on Friday. I just heard that Walmart is running out of ground beef and trucks supplied to independent grocery stores is already being rationed. As kill plants reduce capacity or close, market ready cattle and hogs are piling up. This means lower prices for producers and is becoming an increasingly concerning issue. President Trump this week signed an executive order to re-open these plants, but that doesnt just fix the issue as healthy workers still have to show up. April feeder cattle futures and options expired on Thursday at $119.175 with May now the front-month. May feeder futures traded as high as $120.80 on Friday after news of packer buying that also supported Live cattle contracts, but couldnt hold the gains and settled around $117.825. The cattle market has been trading in an eerily tight range since mid-April awaiting direction from the developing packer issue. One concern technically was the shooting star-like formation in Fridays price action that can signal weakness to come. The frustrating thing in all of this is that consumers are paying record levels for boxed beef while cattle prices are significantly lower. So, we have the supply and the demand, but we rely solely on the packers to get it into the right form or it is worth much less. As of Friday, packers are netting $722 per head above breakeven. Note this is just above breakeven levels, which means it could even be higher depending on the price cuts are actually being sold. This number was around $126 per head last year. Stay tuned for announcements from the FSA office to sign up for the livestock stimulus support, which we hear could be this next week with funds to follow in late May or early June. In the grain markets, continued China buying helped support beans while corn continues to follow the oil market that managed to eke out a small rally to end the week. Wheat futures have stabilized after recent weakness, bouncing off key support levels. Rains in Europe, central Russia and western Kansas have weighed, but southern Russia still remains dry and ratings are slipping in France and the US. The Ukraine this week lowered 2020 output. Drought has also returned to parts of Oklahoma with the panhandle and western parts of the state showing signs of stress. This weeks heat and wind is drying out much of the state where crops are planted and may speed up maturity. Cooler temps would be welcome during the filling period for wheat and this stress may to protein levels. May is just starting and so we will be watching this closely as the month progresses. July KC new crop wheat settled Friday at $4.83. December new crop corn finished the week near $3.37 as June crude oil closed near $19.80. The RFA this week reported that as much as 20 percent of ethanol demand could be lost this year, equivalent to 1 billion bushels of corn. Gasoline demand has started to stabilize, but there remains a glut of corn, ethanol as well as gasoline not to mention WTI. Watch rallies in oil to consider potential action on new crop corn or milo. Planting continues ahead of schedule and so no support there as yet. November new crop soybeans reached $8.58 on Thursday on China purchases, settling the week at $8.55. Trade tensions with China started escalating Friday with President Trump talking additional tariffs in the PRCs handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. Further escalation will weigh first on beans. Watch spring wheat planting progress as delays could see planting of corn or soybeans although no threat as yet. Give me a call (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week ahead! Brady Sidwell is a Series 3 Licensed Commodity Futures Broker and Principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and Options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.



