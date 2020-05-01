The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Monday, May 4, 2020



The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.

The Trend Trader for Futures

For Trading On Monday, May 4, 2020



The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and Stocks

For a detailed explanation go to PatternTrapper.com/TrendTrader Presented by PatternTrapper.com The Trend Trader is also available for Forex, ETS, and StocksFor a detailed explanation go to



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Jun ESM0 2821.75 − 2.78 2891.14 2866.17 Bearish Dow Jones - Jun YMM0 23619 − 2.52 24172 23980 Bearish Nasdaq - Jun NQM0 8718.00 − 3.01 8905.31 8839.08 Bearish Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM0 1257.90 − 3.73 1310.49 1283.23 Bearish INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0 180-21 − 0.21 181-08 181-04 Bearish US T-Note - Jun TYM0 138-28 − 0.13 139-01 138-30 Bearish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0 99.100 + 0.07 99.318 99.412 Bearish Australian Dollar - Jun ADM0 0.6413 − 1.69 0.6501 0.6456 Bearish British Pound - Jun BPM0 1.2488 − 0.90 1.2510 1.2499 Bearish Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM0 0.7105 − 1.09 0.7164 0.7137 Bearish EuroFX - Jun ECM0 1.0986 + 0.22 1.0928 1.0945 Bullish Japanese Yen - Jun JYM0 0.9364 + 0.33 0.9363 0.9358 Bullish Swiss Franc - Jun SFM0 1.0410 + 0.41 1.0338 1.0356 Bullish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Aug FCQ0 127.650 + 0.91 127.864 128.225 Bearish Live Cattle - Jun LCM0 87.250 + 1.51 85.761 86.308 Bullish Lean Hogs - Jun LHM0 62.700 + 6.36 58.522 59.275 Bullish GRAINS Corn - Jul CN0 318^4 − 0.47 316^6 317^0 Bullish Wheat - Jul WN0 516^4 − 1.48 518^0 518^6 Bearish Soybeans - Jul SN0 849^4 − 0.67 845^4 845^0 Bullish Soybean Meal - Jul SMN0 292.5 − 0.88 291.5 291.3 Bullish Soybean Oil - Jul BON0 26.50 − 0.38 26.32 26.13 Bullish ENERGY Crude Oil - Jun CLM0 19.78 + 4.99 17.40 16.78 Bullish Heating Oil - Jun HOM0 0.7961 − 4.44 0.8017 0.7787 Neutral Natural Gas - Jun NGM0 1.890 − 3.03 1.912 1.891 Bearish METALS Gold - Jun GCM0 1700.9 + 0.40 1707.2 1707.6 Bearish Silver - Jul SIN0 14.938 − 0.23 15.203 15.233 Bearish Copper - Jul HGN0 2.3120 − 1.37 2.3453 2.3310 Bearish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - Jul OJN0 113.10 + 1.66 112.92 112.45 Bullish Sugar - Jul SBN0 10.97 + 5.79 10.29 10.40 Bullish Cocoa - Jul CCN0 2402 − 0.50 2391 2379 Bullish Coffee - Jul KCN0 106.10 − 0.19 106.03 106.33 Neutral Cotton - Jul CTN0 55.84 − 2.60 56.74 56.12 Bearish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.



Recent articles from this author

About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.



Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.