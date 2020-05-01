Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary June Lean Hogs soared on Friday, gap opening higher and continuing upwards to go limit up for the session and it also settled up limit at 62.70. The rally took out the bearish formation created by the price action from Monday to Wednesday. This is the highest hogs have been since gap opening lower on March 30th at 63.25. The limit move expands limits for Monday trade to 5.5 handles. It also is just below the gap created by that weaker opening high on March 30 and the March 29 low at 64.25. That gap is resistance and there is longer term resistance on the continuous chart at the 100 DMA at 67.03 and the 200 DMA at 68.82, in my opinion. Both are sloping downward so they will be moving closer to price as we go forward next week. Support is at the gap created by Fridays low at 59.95 and Thursdays high at 59.25. Slaughter levels remain low but improving from earlier in the week. Thursdays slaughter was revised down to 283,000 from 288,000 but is still way above the Wednesday slaughter at 266,000. Fridays slaughter is estimated at 280,000 and Saturday slaughter is expected to be 135,000. This will bring the weekly slaughter to an estimated 1,545,000. This is way lower than last weeks 1,986,000 and last years 2,366,000. The Pork Cutout Index continues to surge and is at 87.56 as of 4/30/2020. The Lean Hog Index is also rising and it jumped to 54.70 as of 4/29/2020. Cattle markets were strong early in the session with the June Live Cattle contract trading limit up and then erasing most of the rally only to rally at the end of the session to settle at 87.25 and then rally after settlement another 0.90 to end the day at 88.15. It is nice to see buyers coming in at the end of the day instead of a selling taking place. The limit move took price to the upper part of the 89.25 -80.275 trading range. Estimated slaughter on Friday dipped from Thursdays 80,000 to 77,000 and Saturdays slaughter is expected to be 47,000. This will bring the weekly estimated slaughter to a low 425,000 head, down from last weeks 465,000 and last years 673,000. Boxed Beef Cutouts continued its record climb, as choice cutouts increased 9.89 to 377.45 and select rose 6.97 to 357.13. The choice/ select spread increased to 20.32 and the load count was 83. August Feeder Cattle also rallied early in its session but unlike Hogs and Cattle it failed to sustain the rally and settled in the lower end of its trading range. The rally took price up to the high of its 131.225 123.475 trading range, making the Friday high just below it at 131.00. The settlement at 127.65 keeps Feeders in the middle of this range. The Feeder Cattle Index rose and is at 119.39 as of 4/30/2020. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays and our next webinar will be on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



Recent articles from this author Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

Livestock Report

About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.