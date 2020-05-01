Source:Getty Images

Corn Futures---Corn futures in the July contract which is considered the old crop settled last Friday in Chicago at 3.23 a bushel while currently trading at 3.17 down about $0.06 for the trading week as prices continue to hover right near a 3 year low and if you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I am bearish as I still think the $3 level will be broken soon.

Excellent weather conditions in the Midwestern part of the United States should propel planting as I think we could possibly be at 50% planted as this is a completely different year than what we experienced in the flood season of 2019 as we are off to an outstanding start to the 2020 crop.

Corn prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend clearly is to the downside as these rallies are based on oversold conditions and if you take a look at the daily chart the down trend line remains remarkably intact so stay short.

I still think prices look expensive at least for the month of May as then things can change due to the weather conditions as a possible drought can develop sending prices sharply higher, but I don't see that situation happening anytime in the next couple weeks.

TREND:LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.