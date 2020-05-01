rounded corner
I Remain Bearish Corn Prices
Friday, May 01, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Source:Getty Images

Corn Futures---Corn futures in the July contract which is considered the old crop settled last Friday in Chicago at 3.23 a bushel while currently trading at 3.17 down about $0.06 for the trading week as prices continue to hover right near a 3 year low and if you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I am bearish as I still think the $3 level will be broken soon.

Excellent weather conditions in the Midwestern part of the United States should propel planting as I think we could possibly be at 50% planted as this is a completely different year than what we experienced in the flood season of 2019 as we are off to an outstanding start to the 2020 crop.

Corn prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend clearly is to the downside as these rallies are based on oversold conditions and if you take a look at the daily chart the down trend line remains remarkably intact so stay short.

I still think prices look expensive at least for the month of May as then things can change due to the weather conditions as a possible drought can develop sending prices sharply higher, but I don't see that situation happening anytime in the next couple weeks.

TREND:LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
Published by Barchart
The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


