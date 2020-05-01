Looking To Buy The Mexican Peso



Source: Getty Images Mexican Peso ---The Mexican Peso in the June contract settled last Friday at 3959 while currently trading at 4035 up about 75 points for the trading week still stuck in a 6-week tight consolidation as prices look to have bottomed out in my opinion as prices have absolutely collapsed over the last couple of months due to the Coronavirus situation. I will be looking at a bullish position if prices break the April 13th high of 4254 while then placing the stop-loss below the multi-year low of 3835 as the risk would be around $2,000 per contract plus slippage & commission. The chart structure will improve tremendously in the next couple of days therefor the monetary risk will be lowered as the Peso follows crude oil prices as that is Mexico's number one export and it looks to me that oil prices have finally bottomed out as the down side in this currency is very limited as the risk / reward is to the upside so keep a close eye on this market as we could be involved next week. TREND:LOWER--MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.