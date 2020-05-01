Source: Getty Images
Mexican Peso ---The Mexican Peso in the June contract settled last Friday at 3959 while currently trading at 4035 up about 75 points for the trading week still stuck in a 6-week tight consolidation as prices look to have bottomed out in my opinion as prices have absolutely collapsed over the last couple of months due to the Coronavirus situation.
I will be looking at a bullish position if prices break the April 13th high of 4254 while then placing the stop-loss below the multi-year low of 3835 as the risk would be around $2,000 per contract plus slippage & commission.
The chart structure will improve tremendously in the next couple of days therefor the monetary risk will be lowered as the Peso follows crude oil prices as that is Mexico's number one export and it looks to me that oil prices have finally bottomed out as the down side in this currency is very limited as the risk / reward is to the upside so keep a close eye on this market as we could be involved next week.
TREND:LOWER--MIXED
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.