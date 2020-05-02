Wyckoff Edge Quiz 3



Hi, everyone! This was our quiz for last week. What do you see here? Trading Range formed. Is this a Spring to buy?

It's Bearish.

The high of the market shows a SOT (shortening of the thrust) and Effort vs Result, the Trading Range then ensued.

The Spring was decent but the next bar showed an increase in volume and lower prices. That was stopping action and lead to mark down as selling met demand and selling won. This is our quiz for next week. What do you see here?

