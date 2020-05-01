Our Quant indicator has been in a weekly buy for four weeks. While the S&P 500 futures rallied 18 handles or 1800 points. When looking at the Weekly S&P chart we see mild weakness as the White Line is turning down and the Black Histogram has moved below the Blue Time Manifold. So a correction is on. As we Look at the Daily S&P Chart it to is replicating the same action. However, both are in Official buys as you see from their indicators just not rising.

The Dow 30 has moved up 7000 points from its crash low. This type of correction is typical following a crash market V bottom. This Crash played out over 5 weeks. The crash of 87 played out in just two days! Tools developed following Black Monday and Turbulent Tuesday in 1987 helped slow this major slide. Both markets are almost identical in percent lost.

Market crashes are attributed to blind selling and the insane execution of orders.

Interestingly, the volatility in options during this last crash was only 50% when compared to 1987!

We always watch our Quant math to know whats next, stay tuned.

S&P Weekly

S&P Daily