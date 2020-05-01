rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

"V" Bottom in Equities !
Friday, May 01, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

Bookmark and Share

Our Quant indicator has been in a weekly buy for four weeks. While the S&P 500 futures rallied 18 handles or 1800 points. When looking at the Weekly S&P chart we see mild weakness as the White Line is turning down and the Black Histogram has moved below the Blue Time Manifold. So a correction is on. As we Look at the Daily S&P Chart it to is replicating the same action. However, both are in Official buys as you see from their indicators just not rising.

The Dow 30 has moved up 7000 points from its crash low. This type of correction is typical following a crash market V bottom. This Crash played out over 5 weeks. The crash of 87 played out in just two days! Tools developed following Black Monday and Turbulent Tuesday in 1987 helped slow this major slide. Both markets are almost identical in percent lost.

Market crashes are attributed to blind selling and the insane execution of orders.

Interestingly, the volatility in options during this last crash was only 50% when compared to 1987!

We always watch our Quant math to know whats next, stay tuned.

Have questions? E-mail:robin@gmail.com.

Chicago Quant Technologies

S&P Weekly

S&P Daily



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy