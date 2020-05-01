|
Sector Performance Ending May 1, 2020
Friday, May 01, 2020
by Karl Montevirgen of Independent - Writing for Multiple Companies
Based on data from Morningstar, here is how sectors have performed last week and YTD as of 12:00 pm ET.
Sectors
One Week (-)
One Week (+)
YTD (-)
YTD (+)
S&P 500 - Benchmark
+0.08%
-12.21%
Communication Services
+0.97%
-8.40%
Consumer Discretionary
-1.11%
+11.55%
Consumer Staples
+1.31%
-8.31%
Energy
+2.42%
-24.82%
Financials
+1.81%
-2.94%
Healthcare
-1.55%
+7.01%
Industrials
+1.72%
+8.61%
Information Technology
+0.58%
+20.71%
Materials
+3.04%
-3.29%
Real Estate
+2.13%
+16.03%
Utilities
-1.39%
-6.57%
Karl Montevirgen is an independent content writer. Having been involved in the commodities and FX markets for the last 9 years, Karl writes for several companies and publications in the finance space.
You can view his extended profile, list of publications, and theoretical content work on his LinkedIn page.