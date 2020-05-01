Based on data from Morningstar, here is how sectors have performed last week and YTD as of 12:00 pm ET.

Sectors One Week (-) One Week (+) YTD (-) YTD (+) S&P 500 - Benchmark +0.08% -12.21% Communication Services +0.97% -8.40% Consumer Discretionary -1.11% +11.55% Consumer Staples +1.31% -8.31% Energy +2.42% -24.82% Financials +1.81% -2.94% Healthcare -1.55% +7.01% Industrials +1.72% +8.61% Information Technology +0.58% +20.71% Materials +3.04% -3.29% Real Estate +2.13% +16.03% Utilities -1.39% -6.57%

