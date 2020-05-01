NFLX Ended 5 Waves Up In From The 290.47 Low

Hello fellow traders. In this technical blog were going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of NETFLIX (NFLX) stock, published in members area of the website. As our members know, NETFLIX made New All-time high recently. The price has been showing impulsive structure in the cycle from the 290.47 low. Consequently ,we advised members to avoid selling NFLX and keep on buying the dips in the sequences of 3,7,or 11 swings whenever get chance In further text were going to take a look at the past charts and explain Elliott Wave Forecast and trading strategy.

NFLX 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 4.17.2020

NFLX is bullish against the 357.9 low. We have already got 3 waves down from the peak. The price has reached equal legs area ((w))-((x)) that comes at 417.65-404.48 ( buyers zone) . At the marked Blue Box we like to be buyers for proposed rally or 3 waves bounce at least. As soon as the price reaches 50 Fibs against the ((x)) high, we should make Long Positions risk free. We dont recommend selling and favor the long side.

You can learn more about Elliott Wave Patterns and Fibonacci Extensions at our Free Elliott Wave Educational Web Page

NFLX 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 4.20.2020

NFLX found buyers at 417.65-404.48, the Blue Box area. We got nice reaction from there. Current view suggests pull back ended at 414.8 low. Once the price above 3 red peak, we will get confirmation that next leg up is in progress. We dont recommend selling NFLX in any proposed pull back. We like staying long in Risk Free positions from that area, looking for further strength toward new highs ideally.

NFLX 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 4.23.2020

414.8 low held nicely during the short term pull backs. NFLX made rally toward new highs as we expected. Cycle from the 290.47 low ended as 5 waves structure at the 485.19 peak. Current view suggests the stock is doing 3 waves bounce ABC red against the mentioned peak. Once (B) blue recovery completes we can get another leg down within pull back against the 414.8 low.

Keep in mind that market is dynamic and presented view could have changed in the mean time. Best instruments to trade are those having incomplete bullish or bearish swings sequences. We put them in Sequence Report and best among them are shown in the Live Trading Room. You can check most recent charts in the membership area of the site.

Elliott Wave Forecast

We cover 78 instruments in total, but not every chart is trading recommendation. We present Official Trading Recommendations in Live Trading Room. If not a member yet, Sign Up for Free 14 days Trial nowand get access to new trading opportunities. Through time we have developed a very respectable trading strategy which defines Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with high accuracy.

Welcome to Elliott Wave Forecast !