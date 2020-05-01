rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Sona Nanotech (CSE: SONA, OTC: SNANF) Cycle Near Completion
Friday, May 01, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Sona Nanotech (CSE: SONA, OTC: SNANF) Cycle Near Completion

May 1, 2020 By EWF Robb (Edit)

The next entry in the theme of Corona Virus stocks is Sona Nanotech. Normally I would cover a major listed stock on a USA exchange. However, Sona Nanotech has an excellent Elliott Wave structure that is worth reviewing. SONA has exploded since early 2020 from a little known company to one partnered with the likes of GE Healthcare. Like all charts, It also remains very technical.

Sona Nanotech produces high-quality gold nanorod products for diagnostic tests & medical treatment applications. Their claim to fame in the current market environment is developing a lateral flow test for COVID that is cheap and can be used at home.

Lets take a look at the charts (all prices are in $CAD)

Sona Nanotech Elliott Wave View

Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech set all time lows in late December 2019 at $0.01. From there a wave ((1)) top was set at $0.94 on March 3/2020. From there wave ((2)) is set at $0.455 on Mar 16/2020 and a wave ((3)) advance is proposed topped at $2.25 on April 13/2020. The current idea is a flat for Blue (2) presently underway before heading higher into a black ((5)) of Red I top. Invalidation level is 1.32, if this pivot gives then the odds increase that a long term top has been set. With that said, it does have room for one more leg up to complete the sequence from the all time lows. If it does decide to head up for one more high, it could be a long term top.

Risk Management

Using proper risk management is absolutely essentialwhen trading or investing in a volatile stock such as MRNA. Elliott Wave counts can evolve quickly, be sure to have your stops in and define your risk when trading.

Improve your trading success and master Elliott Wave like a pro withour free 14 day trial today.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy