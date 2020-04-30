The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Friday, May 1, 2020



For Trading On Friday, May 1, 2020



INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Jun ESM0 2902.50 − 1.31 2904.31 2807.42 Neutral Dow Jones - Jun YMM0 24230 − 1.37 24297 23558 Neutral Nasdaq - Jun NQM0 8988.50 − 0.53 8910.97 8652.33 Bullish Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM0 1306.70 − 3.85 1321.09 1208.87 Neutral INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0 181-01 − 0.19 181-13 181-22 Bearish US T-Note - Jun TYM0 139-02 + 0.07 139-00 139-07 Neutral CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0 99.028 − 0.62 99.610 100.386 Bearish Australian Dollar - Jun ADM0 0.6523 − 0.31 0.6514 0.6348 Bullish British Pound - Jun BPM0 1.2602 + 1.19 1.2487 1.2372 Bullish Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM0 0.7183 − 0.19 0.7172 0.7083 Bullish EuroFX - Jun ECM0 1.0962 + 0.75 1.0884 1.0820 Bullish Japanese Yen - Jun JYM0 0.9333 − 0.59 0.9365 0.9303 Neutral Swiss Franc - Jun SFM0 1.0367 + 1.00 1.0293 1.0288 Bullish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Aug FCQ0 126.500 − 1.52 127.806 126.725 Bearish Live Cattle - Jun LCM0 85.950 + 1.99 84.869 83.408 Bullish Lean Hogs - Jun LHM0 58.950 + 6.17 57.069 49.650 Bullish GRAINS Corn - Jul CN0 320^0 + 1.75 315^0 321^0 Neutral Wheat - Jul WN0 524^2 + 1.50 520^6 540^2 Neutral Soybeans - Jul SN0 855^2 + 2.12 840^2 838^2 Bullish Soybean Meal - Jul SMN0 295.1 + 2.25 290.2 291.8 Bullish Soybean Oil - Jul BON0 26.60 + 1.64 26.06 25.81 Bullish ENERGY Crude Oil - Jun CLM0 18.84 + 25.10 14.93 16.12 Bullish Heating Oil - Jun HOM0 0.8331 + 7.22 0.7645 0.8098 Bullish Natural Gas - Jun NGM0 1.949 + 4.28 1.920 1.952 Neutral METALS Gold - Jun GCM0 1694.2 − 1.12 1714.7 1722.0 Bearish Silver - Jul SIN0 14.973 − 2.23 15.315 15.348 Bearish Copper - Jul HGN0 2.3440 − 1.12 2.3573 2.3078 Neutral FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - Jul OJN0 111.25 − 2.41 113.20 108.13 Neutral Sugar - Jul SBN0 10.37 + 4.54 9.86 10.03 Bullish Cocoa - Jul CCN0 2414 + 1.56 2373 2335 Bullish Coffee - Jul KCN0 106.30 + 0.95 106.54 110.40 Bearish Cotton - Jul CTN0 57.33 + 0.37 56.59 55.10 Bullish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.



