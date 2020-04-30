Never try to fade a top or a bottom. So goes the popular trading maxim. Theres truth to this saying, but as with every piece of trading wisdom, it comes with a caveat.

Markets are driven by fundamentals, though they can be contextualized within a technical framework. And if youre a swing trader, it would be wise to pay attention to both. Case in point, Microsoft (MSFT).

On January 29, MSFT opened its FYQ2 earnings book [1]. With a sharp earnings and revenue beat, along with better-than-expected guidance, shares of the stock saw a decent rally following the numbers.

But in the second week of February [2], well, we all knew what happened there. The broader market fell as COVID-19 shifted from an epidemic to a global pandemic. As equities crashed, so too did MSFT. On February 26, MSFT issued a press release that it may not meet all of its guidance numbers for Q3. As you can see, shares gapped down the following day, accelerating MSFTs plunge.

But therein lay a key moment amidst MSFTs slide. If you read that actual press release, you would have noted:

Only MSFTs More Personal Computing segment had been impacted.

The negative impact had to do with supply chain slowdows, but not demand problems.

Their biggest growth driver, Intelligent Cloud, was not impacted by COVID-19.

Their business segment wasnt as impacted either.

Overall, the picture was bullish. Add to this the fact that the Software industry was outperforming all other industries in Tech, and that Tech was outperforming the remaining 10 sectors in the broader market.

So, thats the fundamental picture. But on the technical side, strong technical support was to be found at [4], a range that held through several tests from August to October 2019.

So given the bullish fundamentals, the bearish sentiment, and the potential support level, a swing trader might have anticipated a reversal, entering near the $140.00 range with a 10% stop at $126.00.

As you can see, MSFT rallied into Q3. Although we cant time tops or bottoms, we can develop a solid and actionable thesis for one without being reckless. But to do that, youd have to have a strong fundamental and technical picture to get fairly accurate timing and entry price.

