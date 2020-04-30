rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Swing Trading Insights: How Fundamentals and Technical Support Might Have Helped Call a Bottom on Microsoft
Thursday, April 30, 2020

by Karl Montevirgen of Independent - Writing for Multiple Companies

Bookmark and Share



Never try to fade a top or a bottom. So goes the popular trading maxim. Theres truth to this saying, but as with every piece of trading wisdom, it comes with a caveat.


Markets are driven by fundamentals, though they can be contextualized within a technical framework. And if youre a swing trader, it would be wise to pay attention to both. Case in point, Microsoft (MSFT).


On January 29, MSFT opened its FYQ2 earnings book [1]. With a sharp earnings and revenue beat, along with better-than-expected guidance, shares of the stock saw a decent rally following the numbers.


But in the second week of February [2], well, we all knew what happened there. The broader market fell as COVID-19 shifted from an epidemic to a global pandemic. As equities crashed, so too did MSFT. On February 26, MSFT issued a press release that it may not meet all of its guidance numbers for Q3. As you can see, shares gapped down the following day, accelerating MSFTs plunge.


But therein lay a key moment amidst MSFTs slide. If you read that actual press release, you would have noted:

  • Only MSFTs More Personal Computing segment had been impacted.

  • The negative impact had to do with supply chain slowdows, but not demand problems.

  • Their biggest growth driver, Intelligent Cloud, was not impacted by COVID-19.

  • Their business segment wasnt as impacted either.


Overall, the picture was bullish. Add to this the fact that the Software industry was outperforming all other industries in Tech, and that Tech was outperforming the remaining 10 sectors in the broader market.


So, thats the fundamental picture. But on the technical side, strong technical support was to be found at [4], a range that held through several tests from August to October 2019.


So given the bullish fundamentals, the bearish sentiment, and the potential support level, a swing trader might have anticipated a reversal, entering near the $140.00 range with a 10% stop at $126.00.


As you can see, MSFT rallied into Q3. Although we cant time tops or bottoms, we can develop a solid and actionable thesis for one without being reckless. But to do that, youd have to have a strong fundamental and technical picture to get fairly accurate timing and entry price.


Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.


Recent articles from this author


About the author

Karl Montevirgen is an independent content writer. Having been involved in the commodities and FX markets for the last 9 years, Karl writes for several companies and publications in the finance space. 

You can view his extended profile, list of publications, and theoretical content work on his LinkedIn page. 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy