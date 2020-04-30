rounded corner
Soybeans - Just My Opinion
Thursday, April 30, 2020

by Tom Fritz of International Futures Group

Weekly Soybean Export Sales 1.078 M T. old crop vs. 700 K 1.200 M T. expected 105.0 K T. new crop vs. 100-400 K T. expected

Weekly Soybean Meal Export Sales 163.6 K T. old crop vs. 100-250 K T. expected 60.1 K T. new crop vs. 0-25 K T. expected

Weekly Soybean Oil Export Sales 29.8 K T. old crop vs. 8-30 K T. expected no new crop vs. 0-5 K T. expected

Month end short covering/position squaring. No May soybean deliveries. No May soybean meal deliveries. We also saw some strong looking weekly export soybean sales while already knowing about 700 K T. sold that were announced through the daily USDA reporting system last week. These items set the tone for a higher bias to begin the day. As the day session developed more buying showed up as talk of new Chinese buying (last night and during the todays morning hours) circulated. According to traders China bought at least 300 K T. of soybeans out of the US gulf. Well be looking for an announcement from the USDA tomorrow morning unless this unsubstantiated business was bought in small tranches (under 100 K T.)

Only a couple of changes are being noted with the interior soybean basis and they mixed; the Ohio River a bit better and Savanna, Il a bit easier. Overall the interior soybean basis is no worse that steady. The gulf soybean basis midday posting continues to hold on to Thursdays firmness. The lack of deliveries, rumored Chinese business, month end position squaring all worked together to prop up both soybean and soybean meal spreads.

Both the soybean and soybean meal markets recent price action is trying to suggest weve gone low enough for now. The July soybean chart gave us 5 days of downflagging following last weeks rally and now todays price action is spring boarding up and out of that test of last weeks low. I will admit I dissed soybean meals suggested reversal yesterday but todays rally is hard to ignore. Im not an advocate of chasing rallies but I would be open to looking at a retracement back down to the $290.0 level (July). July bean oil rallies back to recently established minor resistance levels. Its hard to ignore the double bottom on the charts and its even more pronounced on close only charts. If you believe that soybeans and soybean meal have the potential to rally further soybean oil will go along for the ride.

Daily Support & Resistance 5/01

July Soybeans $8.45 - $8.60

July Soy Meal $291.0 - $297.0

July Soy Oil $26.00 - $27.00

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world.

 

 

Contributing author since 11/7/2017 
Published by Barchart
