Do Not Be A Buyer Of Gold



Source: Getty Images Gold Futures---Gold futures have experienced a wild trading session today as the trading range we witnessed was around $40 while closing near session lows down $20 an ounce at 1,693 and if you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I am bearish gold as I think a topping chart formation has been formed. The U.S stock market is down about 400 points today as that is generally a bullish fundamental factor for gold prices, but that is not the case as prices look very heavy in my opinion as I see no reason to own gold at the current time as I think prices will continue it's short-term bearish trend. Gold prices are trading below their 20 day, but still above their 100 day moving average as a right shoulder has developed on the daily chart as I think we will retest the 1,650 level tomorrow or in the coming days ahead as prices have now traded lower for the 5th consecutive session unable to hold early gains as I have talked about in previous blogs that bearish trends open higher and close lower and that's exactly what we are witnessing. TREND:MIXED--LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: HIGH If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.