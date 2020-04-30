WHEAT

Big time rains are coming to Europe and Russia. This was a key factor in the sell-off of wheat prices. Despite the falling crop ratings for US wheat, due to the freeze two weeks ago, the world still has ample global supplies. Also, rains will be hitting northern Kansas this Saturday night and then most of southern Kansas next Tuesday.

Spread traders who follow seasonal probabilities are aware of the spread between Chicago and Kansas City wheat contracts for July (above chart published by mrci.com).

We forecasted drought-easing rains in parts of Europe and Ukraine two weeks ago based on a projection by ClimatePredict.com (our proprietary long-range analytic tool.) This has pressured wheat futures quite a bit. Now the question becomes "will the deteriorating crop in Kansas to Oklahoma recover from frost damage?" This may affect the CBOT-KC spreads in the weeks ahead.

COFFEE

(The map below, showing a rain forecast for Brazil, is published by stormvista.com)

The collapse of the Brazil Real, has taken the currency to all time lows. This, along with worries over demand destruction related to COVID-19 has pressured coffee prices again. It may turn wet in Brazil prior to, or during, the harvest; and that could compromise the crop. I also think a cold snap may excite the market in about a week or so, though I do not see a freeze yet.

