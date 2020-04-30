rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Where Weather Matters Most
Thursday, April 30, 2020

by Jim Roemer of BestWeatherInc.com

Bookmark and Share

WHEAT

Big time rains are coming to Europe and Russia. This was a key factor in the sell-off of wheat prices. Despite the falling crop ratings for US wheat, due to the freeze two weeks ago, the world still has ample global supplies. Also, rains will be hitting northern Kansas this Saturday night and then most of southern Kansas next Tuesday.

Spread traders who follow seasonal probabilities are aware of the spread between Chicago and Kansas City wheat contracts for July (above chart published by mrci.com).

We forecasted drought-easing rains in parts of Europe and Ukraine two weeks ago based on a projection by ClimatePredict.com (our proprietary long-range analytic tool.) This has pressured wheat futures quite a bit. Now the question becomes "will the deteriorating crop in Kansas to Oklahoma recover from frost damage?" This may affect the CBOT-KC spreads in the weeks ahead.

COFFEE

(The map below, showing a rain forecast for Brazil, is published by stormvista.com)

Precipitation forecast: South America

The collapse of the Brazil Real, has taken the currency to all time lows. This, along with worries over demand destruction related to COVID-19 has pressured coffee prices again. It may turn wet in Brazil prior to, or during, the harvest; and that could compromise the crop. I also think a cold snap may excite the market in about a week or so, though I do not see a freeze yet.

About the Author

James Roemer has been a meteorologist and commodity trading advisor for hedge funds, farmers and small investors for over 35 years. He is a guest on Bloomberg radio/TV, contributor to Seeking Alpha and has innovated Climate Predict, the most advanced long-range forecast model in the commodity industry.

He now offers a bi-weekly newsletter-blog service, WeatherWealth, comprising trade ideas for everything from grains to softs and energy commodities, as well as for commodity ETFs. Readers are invited to visit https://www.bestweatherinc.com/membership-sign-up/ to request a two week free trial.

For more information on how to trade energy and agricultural products based on weather, please email scott@bestweatherinc.com to receive specialized long-range weather forecasts.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

 

 

James Roemer has been a meteorologist and commodity trading advisor for hedge funds, farmers and small investors for over 35 years. He is a guest on Bloomberg radio/TV, contributor to Seeking Alpha and has innovated the most advanced long-range weather forecast model in the commodity industry called Climate Predict.

He now offers a bi-weekly newsletter-blog service, WeatherWealth, comprising trade ideas for everything from grains and soft commodities to energies, as well as for commodity ETFs. A free trial can be requested at www.bestweatherinc.com 

 

Contributing author since 4/14/20 
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy