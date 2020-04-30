Source:Getty Images

Cocoa Futures---Cocoa futures in the July contract is trading higher for the 4th consecutive session up another 15 points at 2392 looking to break out of a 6 week consolidation in my opinion. I will be recommending a bullish position if prices close above 2402 which could possibly happen in today's trade while then placing the stop loss under the contract low standing at 2200 as the risk is around $2,000 per contract plus slippage and commission.

The chart structure at the current time is outstanding due to the fact that we have gone sideways over the last 6 weeks as the risk/reward would be in your favor as my consolidation theory states the longer the consolidation the stronger the breakout. Fundamentally speaking prices also have support after the Ivory Coast government on Wednesday extended its state of emergency from the Coronavirus outbreak to May 15th which may lead to disruption of cocoa supplies on route from farms to Ivory Coast ports.

Cocoa prices are trading above their 20 day but still below their 100 day moving average as this commodity had experienced a bearish trend in the months of February and March before bottoming out, but it looks like all of the poor fundamental news has been digested.

TREND:MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: AVERAGE

