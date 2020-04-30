Powell says "more" likely needs to be done. ECB press conference begins.



ANALYSIS USDCAD Dollar/CAD is trading with a subdued tone just above the lower bound of its April price range (1.3850s) as traders await the main events of this morning. ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to take center stage at 8:30amET and shell be under immense pressure to explain todays rather lackluster ECB statement following its 7:45amET policy meeting. The US will report its Jobless Claims figures for the week ending April 25 (+3.5M expected). Canada will release its February GDP data as well (+0.1% MoM expected). The FX option market priced yesterday non-eventful FOMC meeting to a tee. The Fed kept interest rates and all its new asset purchase/loan programs in place as expected, and chairman Powell championed the central banks recent effort to help restore credit market functionality, however, we didnt think he sounded confident at all about the future. Powell talked about some very real risks that aremaking it difficult to predict when the economy can get back to normal and he conceded that MORE LIKELY NEEDS TO BE DONE IN RESPONSE TO CRISIS WHETHER BY FED OR CONGRESS. This headline was the only realtakeaway from the meeting in our opinion, and explains the modest extension of positive risk sentiment and USD selling that we saw following it. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY JUNE CRUDE OIL DAILY EURUSD The European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold this morning (as expected) and while it relaxed the terms on its TLTRO III program and created a new pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operation (helpful), it didnt announce any increase to its 750blnEUR Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program or its 20blnEUR/month Asset Purchase Program (which was a bit disappointing). Full press releasehere. LIVE LINK to Christine Lagardes press conferencehere.

EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY BTP/BUND SPREAD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling charged back above the 1.2500 resistance level in London trade this morning as continued talk of month end flows made the rounds. Many month-end models are still forecasting broad USD sales this April, and what we could also be seeing today is simply the conclusion/absence of those artificial month-end EURGBP buying flows that pressured the pound yesterday. The bearish head and shoulders pattern, that we talked about early yesterday as a potentially bearish technical development for the daily GBPUSD chart, never got confirmed by virtue of the market closing NY trade decisively back above 1.2440. All this, in our opinion, has helped sterling recover today, and then some. We think a NY close above the 1.2500 mark today would be technically positive and signal the markets intention to re-challenge Aprils highs in the 1.2640s. The UK will report its final April Manufacturing PMI tomorrow, while the UK is on holiday for May Day, at 4:30amET. The consensus expectation for 32.8, versus the flash estimate of 32.9. GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Australian dollar took a little knock lower last night following President Trumps comments about potential retaliation against China regarding their handling of the coronavirus. Moreherefrom Reuters. Chart resistance (turned support) in the 0.6530s continues to hold however ahead of this mornings upcoming economic headlines. Over 2.7blnAUD of options will expire at the 0.6570 strike at 10amET this morning. AUDUSD DAILY AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen is hanging in there this morning, despite widely reportedUSD selling elsewhere. We think the raft of topside option expiries on deck for 10amET today could be helping to stem the slide for now. Over 2.4blnUSD rolls off between the 106.60 and 107.00 strikes. We think any hope for a sustainable USDJPY bounce into next weeks Golden Week holidays hinges upon the market regaining the 106.60s on a closing basis. USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10 YR YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: Exchange Bank of Canada, EBC Canadas Foreign Exchange Bank, is the only Schedule 1 Canadian bank specializing in foreign currency exchange and international payments for financial institutions and corporations. EBC provides innovative foreign exchange management and integrated international payment solutions tailored to meet business needs on a global scale. Leveraging industry leading technology and a client-focused team of experts EBC delivers comprehensive, cost-effective and trusted payment processes and foreign exchange currency solutions to create financial and operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit: www.ebcfx.com

Disclaimer:All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement. This publication has been prepared by Exchange Bank of Canada for informational and marketing purposes only. Opinions, estimates and projections contained herein are our own as of the date hereof and are subject to change without notice. The information and opinions contained herein have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy or completeness and neither the information nor the forecast shall be taken as a representation for which Exchange Bank of Canada, its affiliates or any of their employees incur any responsibility. Neither Exchange Bank of Canada nor its affiliates accept any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this information. This publication is not, and is not constructed as, an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any of the currencies referred to herein, nor shall this publication be construed as an opinion as to whether you should enter into any swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. The general transaction, financial, educational and market information contained herein is not intended to be, and does not constitute, a recommendation of a swap or trading strategy involving a swap within the meaning of U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Regulation 23.434 and Appendix A thereto. This material is not intended to be individually tailored to your needs or characteristics and should not be viewed as a "call to action" or suggestion that you enter into a swap or trading strategy involving a swap or any other transaction. You should note that the manner in which you implement any of the strategies set out in this publication may expose you to significant risk and you should carefully consider your ability to bear such risks through consultation with your own independent financial, legal, accounting, tax and other professional advisors. All Exchange Bank of Canada products and services are subject to the terms of applicable agreements and local regulations. This publication and all information, opinions and conclusions contained in it are protected by copyright. This information may not be reproduced in whole or in part, or referred to in any manner whatsoever nor may the information, opinions and conclusions contained in it be referred to without the prior express written consent of Exchange Bank of Canada.



Recent articles from this author Powell says "more" likely needs to be done. ECB press conference begins.

USD trading mixed ahead of FOMC meeting

USD trading lower again amid another risk-on wave

USD pressured on lockdown easing hopes

April flash PMIs miss across the globe. US Jobless Claims + EU Summit up next.

About the author Erik works with corporations and institutions to help them better navigate the currency markets. His desk provides fast, transparent, and low cost trade execution; up to the minute fundamental and technical market analysis; custom strategy development; and post-trade services -- all in an effort to add value to your firm’s bottom line. Erik has been trading currencies professionally and independently for more than 12 years. Prior to leading the trading desk at EBC, Erik was in charge of managing the foreign exchange risk for one of Canada’s largest independent broker-dealers. Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Email: erik.bregar@ebcfx.com Phone: 888-729-9716 Contributing author since 09/25/17