Below are the Grain Comments from the morning edition of my twice a day newsletter, Commodity Insite. Please keep in mind that these are my morning comments which may change by the time I post my afternoon comments. Anyway, here is what I had to say around 7 a.m. Chicago time this morning. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- grain complex Grain trade yesterday was mixed enough, confusing enough to make today anyone's guess what will be seen. Yesterday, with wheat prices down 91/2 cents a bushel but soybeans were up 51/2. Corn was on the plus by 31/2 cents while oats were fractionally lower. Soy oil closed on the plus but soy meal was lower. I thought the session to be confusing. The outside markets such as crude and metals are doing quite well today but grains are mixed once more. And once more, wheat is the weak link in dealings. With wheat prices fractionally higher to 5 lower in Chicago, soybeans are up 5 cents in the old crop and 3 in the new. Corn prices are unchanged to fractionally higher. I expect soybeans to gain on corn. I expect corn to be the weak link in grain dealings. Wheat will live or die based on the weather conditions in the Black Sea region and lately, they are getting much needed rainfall. Yesterday, I suggested buying July soybeans and selling December corn. Do not allow the soybean "leg" of this trade turn into a loser. For the sake of this newsletter I will hold the long soybean against the short in corn with the stop mentioned below. BUT YOU SHOULD NOT ALLOW THE JULY LEG TURN INTO A LOSER. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The information above was sent to my subscribers around 7 a.m. Chicago this morning. Now, as I type furiously away, soybean prices are up 16 cents, corn is 3 to 5 higher led by old crop and wheat that has dropped 50 cents in the past 7 sessions remains the weak link and down 1 to 2 cents. The session is quite young but I do indeed like what I am seeing. And if you wish to know more about my twice a day newsletter and the SPECIAL OFFER I am making call me at 406 682 5010. And please remember with my offer comes a free copy of "Haunted By Markets." I hope to hear from you! The time now is 9:17 am Chicago









About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.