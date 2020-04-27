S

Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the June contract is up 122 points at 83.85 or 1.48% as prices look to move higher in my opinion and if you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I think a bottom has been formed at the 76.60 level which was hit a couple of weeks back.

Hog prices are limit up once again today as there is a massive supply concern in the livestock sector due to the Coronavirus as I think cattle prices are cheap, however I will wait for a true breakout to occur, but I'm certainly not recommending any type of short position at this time. The cattle on feed report which was released last Friday was construed bullish and if you look at the daily chart it certainly looks to me that a bottom has been formed as the volatility still remains exceptionally high and I don't think that situation is going to end anytime soon until the Coronavirus situation is contained.

Cattle prices are still trading below their 20 & 100 day moving average telling you that the trend is to the downside while on the daily chart the downtrend line also remains intact so sit on the sidelines and be patient as the risk/reward is not in favor to take a bearish or bullish position at this time.

I do believe the downside is very limited especially due to the fact that many states are starting to open up their economies which should spark demand.

TREND: MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: HIGH

