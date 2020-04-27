DJ Summary for April USDA Monthly Cattle on Feed Data

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly cattle-on-feed report, released at 3:00 p.m. ET Friday, and analysts’ estimates as compiled by the Wall Street Journal. In million head.

Numbers USDA’s Average Range

2020 2019 estimated of analysts’ of analysts’

% of prev yr estimates

On-feed Apr 1 11.297M 11.953M 95 95.2 90.7- 96.0

Placed in Mar 1.557M 2.014M 77 80.7 54.6- 86.1

Marketed in Mar 2.010M 1.777M 113 112.2 110.1- 112.7

Note: USDA rounds its estimates to the nearest whole number.

WHEAT:

General Comments: Wheat markets were lower for the week but held the previous weeks range. World cash markets in general are much cheaper than those prices offered from the US. That will help keep any US export sales low and routine. US domestic demand has softened after a surge higher about a month ago due to stocking at the start of the Coronavirus outbreak. The world weather is important for new crop prices. US weather has been wet in the central and southern Great Plains and very wet in southern and eastern sections of the Midwest as well as the Midsouth, Delta, and Southeast. It has been dry in the northern Great Plains and into the Canadian Prairies. Europe has also been dry but was expected to get some very beneficial rains this week. It remains dry in the Ukraine and into southern Russia. Australia is in mostly good condition after several years of drought. Argentina is still harvesting its Corn and Soybeans crops and has not really planted its Winter Wheat crop yet.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get dry conditions. Temperatures should be below normal. Northern areas should see a dry week. Temperatures will average below normal. The Canadian Prairies should see mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should trend to below normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are down with objectives of 520, 515, and 503 May. Support is at 525, 521, and 514 May, with resistance at 539, 552, and 562 May. Trends in Kansas City are down with objectives of 469 and 449 May. Support is at 469, 466, and 461 May, with resistance at 489, 497, and 502 May. Trends in Minneapolis are down with objectives of 492 and 481 May. Support is at 500, 494, and 488 May, and resistance is at 503, 507, and 514 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of April 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-SRW – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #001602 Open Interest is 504,116

: Positions :

: 61,221 69,616 168,460 79,145 175,297 163,597 43,971 472,423 457,344: 31,693 46,772

: Changes from: April 14, 2020 (Change in open interest: -677) :

: 2,722 5,300 -11,250 6,141 10,836 2,949 -4,230 563 656: -1,240 -1,333

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 12.1 13.8 33.4 15.7 34.8 32.5 8.7 93.7 90.7: 6.3 9.3

: Total Traders: 357 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 85 93 115 73 107 49 23 285 277:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of April 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-HRW – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #001612 Open Interest is 262,103

: Positions :

: 31,236 42,713 71,118 58,490 111,759 78,349 13,815 239,193 239,406: 22,910 22,698

: Changes from: April 14, 2020 (Change in open interest: 639) :

: 1,072 -1,816 -2,280 2,714 4,109 259 91 1,766 104: -1,126 535

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 11.9 16.3 27.1 22.3 42.6 29.9 5.3 91.3 91.3: 8.7 8.7

: Total Traders: 243 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 52 49 67 73 80 37 12 202 178:

——————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of April 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

WHEAT-HRSpring – MINNEAPOLIS GRAIN EXCHANGE (CONTRACTS OF 5,000 BUSHELS) :

CFTC Code #001626 Open Interest is 75,251 :

: Positions :

: 46,619 38,456 2,230 0 285 2,748 20,147 1,798 6,842 2,521 3,084 :

: Changes from: April 14, 2020 :

: 2,688 -3,621 -248 0 149 -408 4,496 123 273 395 619 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 62.0 51.1 3.0 0.0 0.4 3.7 26.8 2.4 9.1 3.3 4.1 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 91 :

: 49 34 . 0 . 6 11 4 9 6 8 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of April 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

BLACK SEA WHEAT FINANCIAL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE 50 Metric Tons :

CFTC Code #00160F Open Interest is 29,084 :

: Positions :

: 12,382 26,287 13 0 452 13,159 0 60 752 0 1,800 :

: Changes from: April 14, 2020 :

: 1,780 3,273 13 -3 24 1,814 0 8 51 0 100 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 42.6 90.4 0.0 0.0 1.6 45.2 0.0 0.2 2.6 0.0 6.2 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 30 :

: 12 21 . 0 . 5 0 . . 0 . :

—————————————————————————————————————-

RICE

General Comments: Rice was sharply lower in all months except May. May was just a little lower. The domestic situation remains tight. Some producers are selling the next crop and some significant hedge selling has been seen in new crop months in futures but this has dried up as Arkansas has been cool and wet for planting. Planting was active last week in the state but has been shut down again in southern areas. Demand for US Rice remains generally positive and the export sales pace in general has been very good. Mills and exporters are calling previously bought Rice to keep the market supplied. This is happening mostly in Arkansas as Gulf Coastal areas are mostly sold out of Rice. The weekly crop progress reports showed that southern Rice is emerging well. Arkansas should get a window to plant next week. Mississippi needs drier weather.

Overnight News: The Delta should get mostly dry conditions Temperatures should be generally below normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are up with no objectives. Support is at 1600, 1575, and 1523 May, with resistance at 1720, 1732, and 1748 May.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of April 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

ROUGH RICE – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE (CONTRACTS OF 200,000 POUNDS) :

CFTC Code #039601 Open Interest is 14,998 :

: Positions :

: 6,911 10,653 166 0 0 2,651 845 461 1,036 135 1,502 :

: Changes from: April 14, 2020 :

: 794 1,147 96 0 0 119 0 65 150 40 350 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 46.1 71.0 1.1 0.0 0.0 17.7 5.6 3.1 6.9 0.9 10.0 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 57 :

: 18 19 . 0 0 12 . . 12 4 11 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

CORN AND OATS

General Comments: Corn was lower and May Corn traded near the 300 level for the first time in many years last week. The market was able to recover somewhat from that level and it is possible that futures have seen at least a short-term low. The main fundamental remains demand destruction caused by the ack of ethanol demand and the lack of feed demand. Both have been detrimentally affected by the Coronavirus that has affected so many areas of life around the world. The virus has caused states to impose stay at home orders on its people, meaning no one is driving and consuming gas. Even the news that Russia and Saudi Arabia found a truce and that world Crude Oil production would be 10 million barrels a day less did little for the market as consumption is down by 20 million barrels per day. Some states are starting to open now in the US but it is unclear if the people will move out and enjoy life as before. The experience in other countries suggests that the people will be very cautious in any activities and really not go out and spend money or hit the stores as before. Driving will be significantly less either way. Feed demand has been reduced as packers have been forced to shut [plants down due to infected employees in the plants. Wholesale beef and pork prices are up sharply, but cattle and hog producers are seeing very cheap prices and are liquidating herds. The Corn demand has been significantly reduced.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed to down with no objectives. Support is at 312, 301, and 298 May, and resistance is at 320, 323, and 325 May. Trends in Oats are up with objectives of 306 and 313 May. Support is at 296, 292, and 289 March, and resistance is at 305, 308, and 311 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of April 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

CORN – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #002602 Open Interest is 1,908,967

: Positions :

: 102,037 307,829 486,883 680,800 743,772 412,120 150,909 1,681,841 1,689,393: 227,126 219,574

: :

: 5,573 25,687 30,170 45,809 14,366 7,533 13,860 89,085 84,084: -9,399 -4,398

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 5.3 16.1 25.5 35.7 39.0 21.6 7.9 88.1 88.5: 11.9 11.5

: Total Traders: 784 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 110 165 170 374 351 50 30 640 628:

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans and Soybean Meal closed a little lower last week after moving sharply lower. Soybeans found support after some significant purchases from China. China used the break in prices to buy at least half a million tons of US old crop Soybeans and possibly more. The news buoyed a market in search of demand. The demand has been slow otherwise with the significant competition from Brazil. The Real has weakened a lot against the US Dollar and Brazil producers can sell at very high prices in the local currency. Meanwhile, soybean Meal demand has been supported by logistical issues in Argentina. The Parana River has been very low and ships are not able to load the full amount of Soybeans or products. Demand has shifted to the US and also to Brazil. Some forecasts for improving rains in southern Brazil and northern Argentina offer hope for improved logistics in coming weeks. The export meal demand has helped keep the US crush very strong. Domestic meal demand has suffered along with the demand for Corn due to reduced feed demand caused by the Coronavirus and the problems it has caused feed operations.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed to down with objectives of 798 May. Support is at 825, 821, and 808 May, and resistance is at 849, 854, and 862 May. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed. Support is at 285.00, 283.00, and 281.00 May, and resistance is at 291.00, 294.00, and 297.00 May. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed to down with objectives of 2420 and 2260 May. Support is at 2470, 2440, and 2410 May, with resistance at 2560, 2630, and 2710 May.

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of April 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEANS – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #005602 Open Interest is 1,059,115

: Positions :

: 69,848 88,153 303,791 396,673 522,650 210,538 74,370 980,850 988,965: 78,265 70,151

: Changes from: April 14, 2020 (Change in open interest: 30,092) :

: 93 20,537 9,820 4,740 -8,927 12,726 7,493 27,379 28,923: 2,713 1,169

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 6.6 8.3 28.7 37.5 49.3 19.9 7.0 92.6 93.4: 7.4 6.6

: Total Traders: 562 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 146 115 180 192 193 53 27 485 441:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of April 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEAN OIL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #007601 Open Interest is 520,367

: Positions :

: 31,324 60,155 131,731 216,874 266,268 106,740 32,232 486,668 490,385: 33,699 29,982

: Changes from: April 14, 2020 (Change in open interest: -6,320) :

: -82 9,444 -10,559 8,159 -6,560 -1,802 1,974 -4,284 -5,702: -2,036 -618

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 6.0 11.6 25.3 41.7 51.2 20.5 6.2 93.5 94.2: 6.5 5.8

: Total Traders: 325 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 54 83 91 97 89 40 24 257 245:

——————————————————————————————————————-

COT — Supplemental Report – Option and Futures Combined Positions as of April 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions : Nonreportable

:—————————————————————————————- : Positions

: Non-Commercial : Commercial : Index Traders : Total

: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short : Long : Short

——————————————————————————————————————-

SOYBEAN MEAL – CHICAGO BOARD OF TRADE

CFTC Code #026603 Open Interest is 454,460

: Positions :

: 29,717 46,216 75,163 186,531 275,625 113,349 28,313 404,760 425,316: 49,701 29,145

: Changes from: April 14, 2020 (Change in open interest: 1,634) :

: -741 1,544 -1,399 6,999 2,088 -747 -113 4,112 2,120: -2,477 -485

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 6.5 10.2 16.5 41.0 60.6 24.9 6.2 89.1 93.6: 10.9 6.4

: Total Traders: 262 Number of Traders in Each Category :

: 48 52 69 95 79 40 18 227 183:

——————————————————————————————————————-

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Palm Oil and Soybean Oil were sharply lower last week, but Canola held and closed close to unchanged. Palm Oil and Soybean Oil were hurt by the lack of bio fuels demand. The same factors affecting ethanol demand are affecting demand for other bio fuels. People are driving less due to the Coronavirus and even reduced Crude Oil production has not been enough to lift prices to profitable levels for bio fuels producers. Palm Oil had found some support from reduced production potential in Southeast Asia as workers are affected by the virus, but the support proved to be fleeting. Meanwhile, Canola has found support from the recent recovery in Soybeans along with a weaker Canadian Dollar. Canola is more of a food oil than the others, although it also has bio fuels uses. China has recently allowed Canadian Canola imports to resume, so demand could soon improve.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed to down with objectives of 447,00 and 433.00 May. Support is at 455.00, 453.00, and 451.00 May, with resistance at 461.00, 466.00, and 470.00 May. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed to down with objectives of 1970 and 1710 July. Support is at 2030, 2000, and 1970 July, with resistance at 2120, 2180, and 2230 July.

Disaggregated Commitments of Traders- Options and Futures Combined Positions as of April 21, 2020

: Reportable Positions :

:————————————————————————————————————- :

: Producer/Merchant : : : :

: Processor/User : Swap Dealers : Managed Money : Other Reportables :

: Long : Short : Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading: Long : Short :Spreading :

—————————————————————————————————————-

CANOLA – ICE FUTURES U.S. (20 Metric Tonnes) :

CFTC Code #135731 Open Interest is 193,964 :

: Positions :

: 164,714 112,066 456 1,006 1,505 3,709 49,203 2,888 2,817 8,673 16,947 :

: Changes from: April 14, 2020 :

: 8,374 2,159 2 10 100 484 7,501 -3,449 255 -391 1,398 :

: Percent of Open Interest Represented by Each Category of Trader :

: 84.9 57.8 0.2 0.5 0.8 1.9 25.4 1.5 1.5 4.5 8.7 :

: Number of Traders in Each Category Total Traders: 214 :

: 34 50 . 6 . 7 53 7 31 51 20 :

—————————————————————————————————————-

DJ Canadian Grain Handling Summary – Apr 24

WINNIPEG–The following are Canadian grain handling summary

statistics for the week ended April 19, 2020. Figures in thousands of

metric tons.

Source: Canadian Grain Commission.

Durum

Wheat Oats Barley Flax Canola Peas Corn Total*

COMMERCIAL STOCKS

This Week 3195.7 811.7 297.8 466.4 55.3 1175.5 386.2 105.7 7105.3

Week Ago 3058.0 716.4 319.3 455.0 53.6 1223.9 419.8 95.7 6922.0

Year Ago 2935.2 806.3 200.3 319.6 69.1 1179.9 345.2 410.9 7028.5

PRODUCER DELIVERIES

This Week 524.9 135.0 48.9 89.8 13.5 388.3 89.4 0.8 1414.5

Week Ago 416.7 119.8 40.0 69.6 8.7 398.5 58.2 5.9 1183.8

To Date 15437.7 3696.0 2125.8 2969.9 235.6 14499.0 3038.7 270.5 45103.0

Year Ago 15657.7 3227.1 1654.7 2729.7 281.1 13171.8 2524.6 412.8 42649.3

TERMINAL RECEIPTS

This Week 497.7 194.9 4.4 44.0 0.1 244.4 69.5 16.7 1100.7

Week Ago 407.7 184.7 17.3 31.6 0.0 236.5 32.2 4.5 949.2

To Date 12908.6 4192.2 365.1 1468.3 72.7 7775.7 1819.6 154.4 32911.9

Year Ago 14238.7 3075.8 309.2 1685.2 81.6 7137.5 1377.5 944.4 34283.4

EXPORTS

This Week 391.2 108.2 33.4 56.8 2.9 166.1 32.0 0.0 812.7

Week Ago 368.0 46.7 24.1 34.9 3.0 262.1 65.1 0.0 808.9

To Date 11283.1 3442.4 1227.5 1536.5 109.8 7050.1 1787.6 12.5 29669.4

Year Ago 12764.8 2813.0 1182.3 1829.3 167.4 6731.6 1403.3 1057.2 31841.8

DOMESTIC DISAPPEARANCE

This Week 59.5 5.7 16.8 35.1 0.4 235.2 3.4 2.0 389.0

Week Ago 113.7 11.8 11.5 31.4 0.8 216.6 2.4 6.4 415.0

To Date 2927.6 273.0 511.8 1176.0 35.9 7477.8 163.1 425.7 14198.2

Year Ago 2798.4 246.1 213.9 804.0 42.4 6617.8 150.6 828.2 13413.3

*Totals include data from other crops not shown including rye, soybeans,

canary seed, mustard seed, beans, lentils and chickpeas.

Source: Commodity News Service Canada (Phil Franz-Warkentin,

news@marketsfarm.com, or 204-414-9084)

Midwest Weather Forecast: Showers early and late this week. Temperatures should average above normal through Wednesday, then near to below normal.

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

April +46 May +145 May +55 May +57 May +12 May N/A

May +46 May +55 May +58 May

June +52 July +55 July +53 July

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Apr 24

WINNIPEG — The following are the closing cash

canola prices from ICE Futures.

Source: ICE Futures

Price Basis Contract Change

CANOLA

*Par Region 427.46 -29.54 May 2020 up 1.40

Basis: Thunder Bay 466.30 7.00 Jul 2020 dn 2.40

Basis: Vancouver 477.30 18.00 Jul 2020 dn 2.40

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric tonne.

*Quote for previous day

Source: Commodity News Service Canada

(news@marketsfarm.com, 204-414-9084, or cell

204-782-5944)

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – April 27

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Monday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

May 520.00 -15.00 Unquoted – –

Jun 515.00 -15.00 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 497.50 -15.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 507.50 -07.50 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

May 522.50 -15.00 Unquoted – –

Jun 517.50 -15.00 Unquoted – –

Jul/Aug/Sep 500.00 -15.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 510.00 -07.50 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

May 555.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

May 515.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

May 2,100.00 -80.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

May 151.00 -06.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.3530)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Apr 27

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 177,655 lots, or 8.23 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 5,169 5,220 5,152 5,194 5,184 5,191 7 6,806 18,908

Jul-20 5,078 5,078 4,985 5,019 4,991 5,018 27 162 760

Sep-20 4,651 4,671 4,594 4,624 4,637 4,626 -11 164,694 112,476

Nov-20 4,157 4,158 4,120 4,141 4,135 4,142 7 21 433

Jan-21 4,085 4,106 4,070 4,082 4,066 4,089 23 5,943 18,898

Mar-21 3,886 4,144 3,886 4,136 4,085 4,095 10 29 38

Corn

Turnover: 613,171 lots, or 12.87 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 2,044 2,066 2,044 2,053 2,039 2,053 14 21,602 108,017

Jul-20 2,060 2,084 2,060 2,075 2,057 2,074 17 8,421 56,293

Sep-20 2,090 2,109 2,088 2,098 2,081 2,098 17 526,523 908,904

Nov-20 2,090 2,120 2,090 2,111 2,094 2,111 17 3,848 7,761

Jan-21 2,116 2,133 2,114 2,125 2,108 2,123 15 48,625 140,695

Mar-21 2,122 2,142 2,122 2,138 2,117 2,134 17 4,152 2,617

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,032,427 lots, or 28.55 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 2,719 2,738 2,703 2,736 2,712 2,720 8 13,299 29,502

Jul-20 2,681 2,714 2,671 2,710 2,690 2,694 4 47,597 91,405

Aug-20 2,733 2,777 2,727 2,769 2,749 2,752 3 10,244 10,960

Sep-20 2,750 2,784 2,739 2,781 2,761 2,765 4 851,558 1,756,077

Nov-20 2,772 2,810 2,768 2,805 2,788 2,793 5 4,209 8,468

Dec-20 2,808 2,809 2,808 2,809 2,791 2,808 17 4 329

Jan-21 2,790 2,820 2,775 2,811 2,799 2,800 1 105,383 314,795

Mar-21 2,750 2,787 2,745 2,778 2,772 2,769 -3 133 694

Palm Oil

Turnover: 972,718 lots, or 42.23 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 4,650 4,650 4,514 4,554 4,698 4,578 -120 14,544 13,806

Jun-20 – – – 4,790 4,790 4,790 0 0 9

Jul-20 4,664 4,844 4,664 4,810 4,894 4,782 -112 63 15

Aug-20 4,440 4,604 4,440 4,590 4,608 4,544 -64 3 10

Sep-20 4,330 4,372 4,274 4,324 4,416 4,330 -86 899,583 383,323

Oct-20 4,330 4,510 4,330 4,430 4,508 4,410 -98 156 26

Nov-20 4,562 4,562 4,426 4,450 4,464 4,492 28 7 14

Dec-20 4,712 4,712 4,612 4,656 4,690 4,674 -16 22 189

Jan-21 4,488 4,510 4,414 4,474 4,554 4,464 -90 58,326 68,339

Feb-21 4,528 4,642 4,518 4,642 4,648 4,540 -108 8 15

Mar-21 4,636 4,708 4,636 4,660 4,778 4,674 -104 6 22

Apr-21 – – – 4,706 4,810 4,706 -104 0 0

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 396,670 lots, or 21.33 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

May-20 5,460 5,480 5,412 5,430 5,496 5,450 -46 6,051 13,724

Jul-20 5,412 5,540 5,412 5,540 5,556 5,476 -80 2 6

Aug-20 5,358 5,416 5,358 5,416 5,470 5,386 -84 2 3

Sep-20 5,394 5,412 5,326 5,352 5,462 5,370 -92 360,159 448,040

Nov-20 5,400 5,456 5,362 5,444 5,508 5,414 -94 4 409

Dec-20 5,484 5,522 5,484 5,522 5,540 5,502 -38 2 24

Jan-21 5,440 5,470 5,390 5,416 5,506 5,428 -78 30,450 76,179

Mar-21 – – – 5,472 5,550 5,472 -78 0 16

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.