Last weeks economic data releases have revealed more coronavirus damage to the economy. Thursdays weekly Unemployment Claims number has surpassed 4 million, but it was lower than the week before. Weve also seen some weak PMI numbers from different countries. But the markets remained relatively calm last week, as investors continued buying stocks. This week we will get the important release from Fed.

The week behind

Last weeks economic data releases have basically confirmed the coronavirus negative impact on global economies. PMI numbers from the U.S., Eurozone and U.K. were worse than expected. The U.S. Unemployment Claims remained above 4 million. And oil inventories numbers were big once again. However, the markets remained relatively very calm, as stocks were slowly getting back to their recent local highs.

The week ahead

What about the coming week? Investors will await Wednesdays FOMC Rate Decision release along with the Press Conference. Then we will have series of important U.S. economic data releases throughout the whole week. On Thursday the European Central Bank will decide on monetary policy of the Eurozone. We will also have some important economic data releases from Australia, Canada and China. Lets take a look at key highlights:

Wednesday's FOMC Interest Rate and Monetary Policy release along with the Press Conference will be the most important economic data announcement of the coming week.

along with the will be the most important economic data announcement of the coming week. We will also get the CB Consumer Confidence number on Tuesday, Advance GDP on Wednesday, Chicago PMI on Thursday and the ISM Manufacturing PMI on Friday.

number on Tuesday, on Wednesday, on Thursday and the on Friday. On Thursday there will be the ECB's Main Refinancing Rate and Monetary Policy Statement release along with the Press Conference.

and Monetary Policy Statement release along with the Press Conference. The other important economic data releases include Tuesday's Australian CPI number, Wednesday's China's Manufacturing PMI and Thursday's Canadian GDP number.

include Tuesday's Australian CPI number, Wednesday's China's Manufacturing PMI and Thursday's Canadian GDP number. Oil traders will also await Tuesday's and Wednesday's inventories data release.

You will find this weeks the key news releases below (EST time zone). For your convenience, we broken them down per market to which they are particularly important, so that you know what to pay extra attention to, if you have or plan to have positions in one of them. Moreover, we put the particularly important news in bold. This kind of news is what is more likely to trigger volatile movements. The news that are not in bold usually dont result in bigger intraday moves, so unless one is engaging in a particularly active form of day trading, it might be best to focus on the news that we put in bold. Of course, you are free to use the below indications as you see fit. As far as we are concerned, we are usually not engaging in any day trading during days with bold events on a given market. However, in case of more medium-term trades, we usually choose to be aware of the increased intraday volatility, but not change the currently opened position. Our Market News Report consists of two different time-related perspectives. The investors perspective is only suitable for the long-term investments. The single economic data releases rarely cause major outlook changes. Hence, we will only see a handful of bold markings every week. On the other hand, the traders perspective is for traders and day-traders, because the assets prices are likely to react on a single piece of economic data. So, there will be a lot more bold markings on potentially market-moving news every week. Investors Perspective

Gold, Silver, and Mining Stocks

Tuesday, April 28

10:00 a.m. U.S. - CB Consumer Confidence

Wednesday, April 29

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Advance GDP q/q

2:00 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Statement , Federal Funds Rate

, 2:30 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Press Conference

Friday, May 1

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI

Crude Oil

Tuesday, April 28

10:00 a.m. U.S. - CB Consumer Confidence

4:30 p.m. U.S. - API Weekly Crude Oil Stock

Wednesday, April 29

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Advance GDP q/q

10:30 a.m. U.S. - Crude Oil Inventories

2:00 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Statement, Federal Funds Rate

2:30 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Press Conference

9:00 p.m. China - Manufacturing PMI

Friday, May 1

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI

Stock Markets

Tuesday, April 28

10:00 a.m. U.S. - CB Consumer Confidence

Wednesday, April 29

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Advance GDP q/q

2:00 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Statement , Federal Funds Rate

, 2:30 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Press Conference

9:00 p.m. China - Manufacturing PMI

Thursday, April 30

7:45 a.m. Eurozone - Main Refinancing Rate, Monetary Policy Statement

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims

8:30 a.m. Eurozone - ECB Press Conference

Friday, May 1

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD

Tuesday, April 28

10:00 a.m. U.S. - CB Consumer Confidence

Wednesday, April 29

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Advance GDP q/q

2:00 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Statement , Federal Funds Rate

, 2:30 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Press Conference

Thursday, April 30

3:55 a.m. Eurozone - German Unemployment Change

7:45 a.m. Eurozone - Main Refinancing Rate , Monetary Policy Statement

, 8:30 a.m. U.S. - Unemployment Claims

8:30 a.m. Eurozone - ECB Press Conference

Friday, May 1

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI

All Day, Eurozone - French, German, Italian, Spanish Bank Holiday

USD/JPY

Tuesday, April 28

10:00 a.m. U.S. - CB Consumer Confidence

All Day, Japan - Bank Holiday

Wednesday, April 29

2:00 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Statement, Federal Funds Rate

2:30 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Press Conference

9:00 p.m. China - Manufacturing PMI

GBP/USD

Tuesday, April 28

10:00 a.m. U.S. - CB Consumer Confidence

Wednesday, April 29

2:00 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Statement, Federal Funds Rate

2:30 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Press Conference

USD/CAD

Tuesday, April 28

10:00 a.m. U.S. - CB Consumer Confidence

Wednesday, April 29

8:30 a.m. U.S. - Advance GDP q/q

2:00 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Statement , Federal Funds Rate

, 2:30 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Press Conference

Thursday, April 30

8:30 a.m. Canada - GDP m/m

Friday, May 1

10:00 a.m. U.S. - ISM Manufacturing PMI

AUD/USD

Tuesday, April 28

10:00 a.m. U.S. - CB Consumer Confidence

9:30 p.m. Australia - CPI q/q, Trimmed Mean CPI q/q

Wednesday, April 29

2:00 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Statement, Federal Funds Rate

2:30 p.m. U.S. - FOMC Press Conference

9:00 p.m. China - Manufacturing PMI