After a strong five-wave decline in 2015, ideally into a wave A), we see GBPNZD trading in a complex W-X-Y corrective structure for a higher degree wave B) that can be approaching the end soon, ideally somewhere in the previous wave 2 zone, at the upper channel line and between 2.10-2.20 area. That being said, a sharp drop in five waves would indicate a bearish continuation.

GBPNZD, weekly

