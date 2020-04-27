GOLD have target on 1705 while trading below 1745.8



GOLD, GC Futures market

Monday forecast, April 27

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1745.8, which will be followed by reaching support level 1725.3 and 1705.8.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1745.8, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1762.5.



Weekly forecast, April 27 - May 1

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1753, which will be followed by reaching support level 1693 - 1688.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1753, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1764 and 1780 - 1788.





About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.