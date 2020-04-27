GOLD, GC Futures market
Monday forecast, April 27
Downtrend
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1745.8, which will be followed by reaching support level 1725.3 and 1705.8.
Uptrend
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1745.8, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1762.5.
Weekly forecast, April 27 - May 1
Downtrend
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 1753, which will be followed by reaching support level 1693 - 1688.
Uptrend
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 1753, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1764 and 1780 - 1788.