Is it a Bear Market Trap? Understanding Recent Rallies in Stock Market
Monday, April 27, 2020

by Balaji of Trading Coach

After experiencing a major crash and unprecedentedVolatility, Stock market seems to be stabilizing slowly now. Govt measures, interest rate cuts and Fiscal stimulus packages might have revived theInvestor confidenceacross Global markets, as certain group of people seems to be convinced that market has indeed found the bottom.

But some prominent investors and professional traders are begging to differ. They have another name or explanation for the rallies we are witnessing right now Bear Market Rally or to be very precise,Bear Market Traps.

What is a Bear Market Rally?

Bear Market rally refers to a sharp short-term increase in Stock prices within the long-term bear market period.Uninformed Investors and traders can misinterpretthe Bear market rallies as the sign of Market Bottom or as the end of Bear Market. This type of Price Action is also known asSuckers Rallyor Bear Market traps. In Bear market rallies, Stock prices appreciate quickly in value over short-term before heading onto new lows.

To get a better sense and understand whether the recent move is a Bear Market Rally or not, I analysed the Price Action of 3 different Stock Indexes. Even though we cant precisely predict what will happen, the combination ofPrice Action and Intermarket Analysiswill give anInformed Insight.

Cross-checking Price Action of Stock Market with Intermarket Relationship

Nifty 50 Index

Nifty 50 Index

Singapore Straits Time Index

Singapore Stock Index

US S&P 500 Index

SP 500 Index

As you can see, all 3Stock Indexes from different countries are exhibiting similar price behavior. Large and dramatic fall followed by Short term rallies. The so-called Short term rallies also known asBounce back, needs a closer examination to clarify whether its a beginning of a new uptrend or just another Bear Market Rally.

First and foremost, possibly these rallies could be a result ofShort Covering. Market Participants who may have taken Bearish positions in the previous downfall could be squaring off their trades, as a result prices might be moving higher. There could be some buying interest but mostly its either small or due to uninformed investors.

Another important factor isMomentum In all 3 Stock Indexes, the Momentum behind the Bounce back rallies are moderate or weaker than the selloffs. The time duration of the Bounce backs are also slower than selloffs. Going byMomentumalone, we can understand that Buying Pressure is relatively weaker than the Selling pressure. In order for Stock prices to turn into a new uptrend, we need to see a strong increase in buying pressure.

Based on these two factors, I am convinced that Market has not yet reached a bottom point. There are good chances that present rally might turn out to be a Bear market trap either stock prices could move sideways or fall towards new lows. Of course, my assumption could be wrong! But for Market sentiment to change, weneed see more evidenceeither through Price Action or through fundamental shifts. Neither of them is convincing enough now.

Its better to wait for more clarity rather than taking decisions impulsively. We need to watch price action in coming days and take trades only if theres aproper setupwithfavorable risk reward.

About the author

Balaji is a Trader, Investor and Self published Blogger. He wrties frequently on his website www.tradingcoach.co.in Balaji is specialised in applying systematic Price action trading strategies and Global Macro techniques on financial markets such as Equities, Dervatives, Futures and Bonds. He is well versed on both International and domestic markets and has trading experience of more than 8 years.  
 
As a trader his core purpose is to generate superior risk adjusted returns on consistent basis by applying Flexible risk managment combined with a Postive expectancy of Price action strategies. He writes passionately about Technical analysis, Trading strategies, Price Action setups and Global macro events. 
 
Apart from trading and Blogging, Balaji also mentors aspiring traders, Investors on becoming succesful in highly competative financial markets. He offers permium trading course on which he covers Price action trading methods, Institutional trading strategies and Macro trading.
