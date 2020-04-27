Soybean (ZS) is edging higher in today's Asia morning to start the week, and appears to be in the early stages of positioning for a retest of the near 4 month downtrend resistance (on the daily chart). Significantly, although ZS has formed a lower April low than the March low, the April low so far has only been slightly lower. Nevertheless, before bulls get excited, they'll want to see a daily candle close above the downtrend resistance (on the daily chart). Except for the weekly and 4hr MACD which still slope down, the weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish. I am looking to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), and am targeting the red zone for Friday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).

Soybean (ZS) Weekly/Daily/4hr

