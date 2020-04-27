Looking for the Energy Spread Trifecta!



Over the past couple of weeks I have won with a RBOB Gasoline / Crude Oil spread and a RBOB Gasoline / Heating Oil spread. Today, I'm looking to complete the trifecta with a Long Heating Oil, Short Crude Oil spread. Energy has been extremely volatile these past few weeks and I expect this volatility to continue. To trade in this space, I am looking at the further out expiration months to take some of the pop out of the trades. The short Crude Oil, long Heating Oil spread has profited in 13 of the last 15 years when opened on 4/27 and closed on 5/25. The average best profit is nearly 3 times the average worst loss, so the risk reward is strong. I entered the spread ($18,895) and suggest a limit of ($19,200).



About the author Darren Carlat is the Managing Director of SpreadEdge Capital, LLC and is responsible for all aspects of the company's operations including market research, trading, customer satisfaction, and operations management.

In 1986, he started a 32-year career in various increasing capacities with Frito-Lay, Inc., a large snack food producer and distributor that is a division of PepsiCo Inc.. Prior to his retirement in early 2018, Darren served as an Executive in Supply Chain Operations in the company’s headquarters in Plano, Tx.

For decades, Darren has been developing, programming, and testing a wide variety of trading systems. In 2010, he finished initial development efforts on a seasonal spread trading strategy which he has continually refined, enhanced and improved. This trading system has been used for his own trading activities and is the basis of all the programs described. In 2014, he founded SpreadEdge Capital, LLC, registered SpreadEdge Capital as a Commodity Trading Advisor, and began to offer the trading program to the public. He is now dedicated to this effort full time and remains as the largest investor in the Diversified program.

Darren can be reached at (214) 636-3133, or via email at Darren@SpreadEdgeCapital.com