EURUSD Turns Higher Ahead Of Key Resistance

EURUSD faces risk of further move higher after backing off lower prices on Friday. Resistance comes in at the 1.0850 where a break will turn risk towards the 1.0900 level. A breach of here will target the 1.0950 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.1000. Conversely, on the downside, support comes in at 1.0750 level with a violation opening the door for further gain towards the 1.0700 level. Further down, resistance lies at the 1.0650 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.0600 level. All in all, EURUSD looks for more upside on recovery



