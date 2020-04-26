Ethereum (ETHUSD) continued edging higher this past week as part of its strong rebound from the first half of March plunge that brought ETHUSD to around the 2019 low. Significantly, ETHUSD is suddenly within a day's volatility of the psychologically key 200 whole figure level. Any decisive break above 200 will raise odds in the week or so following for a test of the downchannel resistance line (on the daily chart). Bears should not rule out a retest of the 2020 high ahead of the Bitcoin halving. The weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. Note that the two spikes lower (on the daily chart) in April 2019 are specific to the Liquid ETHUSD market, due to insufficient liquidity, marketmaker and circuitbreaker support (specifically on this exchange market) and not a spike move down on ETHUSD (across other exchange markets)...Click here for this week's Ethereum fundamentals, industry fundamentals and Bitcoin and Ripple technicals and fundamentals.

Ethereum (ETHUSD) Weekly/Daily

