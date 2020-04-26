rounded corner
Ethereum (ETHUSD) Retesting Key 200 Level
Sunday, April 26, 2020

by Darren Chu, CFA of Tradable Patterns

Ethereum (ETHUSD) continued edging higher this past week as part of its strong rebound from the first half of March plunge that brought ETHUSD to around the 2019 low. Significantly, ETHUSD is suddenly within a day's volatility of the psychologically key 200 whole figure level. Any decisive break above 200 will raise odds in the week or so following for a test of the downchannel resistance line (on the daily chart). Bears should not rule out a retest of the 2020 high ahead of the Bitcoin halving. The weekly and daily RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. Note that the two spikes lower (on the daily chart) in April 2019 are specific to the Liquid ETHUSD market, due to insufficient liquidity, marketmaker and circuitbreaker support (specifically on this exchange market) and not a spike move down on ETHUSD (across other exchange markets)...Click here for this week's Ethereum fundamentals, industry fundamentals and Bitcoin and Ripple technicals and fundamentals.

Ethereum (ETHUSD) Weekly/Daily

ETHUSD (Ethereum) Weekly Technical Analysis

ETHUSD (Ethereum) Daily Technical Analysis

Before the launch of Tradable Patterns , Darren Chu, CFA, served as IntercontinentalExchange | NYSE Liffe's country manager for Australia, India, and the UAE between July 2010 and January 2014, expanding his role to look after Liffe business development in APAC ex-Japan/Korea until his departure mid April 2014. Previously, Darren was with the TMX Group | Montreal Exchange for 4 years, marketing Canadian futures and options across North America, London, Singapore and Hong Kong. Darren also launched and managed CMC Markets Canada's Chinese marketing and sales team, along with educational offering.

 

Previously, Darren was with the TMX Group | Montreal Exchange for 4 years, marketing Canadian futures and options across North America, London, Singapore and Hong Kong.  Darren also launched and managed CMC Markets Canada's Chinese marketing and sales team, along with educational offering.  On the academic trail, Darren has been a frequent guest speaker at Canadian universities as well as an author of content for 3 derivatives courses offered by Canadian Securities Institute and mandatory for licensing of Canadian derivatives industry professionals.

 

Darren can be reached at +65 8118 8840 or via email at darrenchu@tradablepatterns.com.

 

 

 

