Cotton Prices Up 250 Points For The Week



Source:Getty Images Cotton Futures---Cotton futures in the July contract settled last Friday at 52.86 while currently trading at 55.44 up about 250 points for the trading week as prices are right near a 5 week high. Spring planting is currently underway in the southern part of the United States as weather conditions will dictate short-term price action for the next several months as the volatility will certainly expand especially if hot and dry weather conditions come about. I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 55.50 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 52.00 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will not improve for another 7 sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk. Several states have opened retail stores which should spark demand for cotton which would be a bullish fundamental factor that has been the main reason for these multi-year lows. Cotton prices are still trading above their 20-day but below their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed to higher, but I do believe that the risk / reward is in your favor to take a bullish position. TREND:HIGHER--MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.